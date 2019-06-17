Papers: Real Madrid make opening move for Paul Pogba

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

Real Madrid have made their opening move for Paul Pogba. Madrid have cheekily indicated they will go to £90million for Pogba - despite him being rated at £150m by Manchester United.



Frank Lampard is set for talks with Roman Abramovich on his yacht this week over the vacant Chelsea manager's job.

Manchester United could use Andreas Pereira as a sweetener in their bid to land Harry Maguire.

Manchester United scrapped their entire transfer policy strategy after being humiliated by bitter rivals Manchester City last season.



Manchester United are prepared to offer Paul Pogba a new mega-money contract (£500,000 per week) in a bid to persuade their unsettled star to stay at the club.



John Terry is among the candidates to be the next Derby manager as the Championship club prepares for life after Frank Lampard.

Arsenal target Markus Schubert is poised to join Schalke.



Burnley have launched a bid to sign 22-year-old Brentford striker Neal Maupay, who is priced at £20m.



Manchester United midfielder Fred is bidding to put his tough start to life at Old Trafford behind him ahead of an important season for the club.

Stoke boss Nathan Jones will turn to Barnsley for Wales 'keeper Adam Davies if Jack Butland leaves, amid speculation linking him with Aston Villa.



Charlie Gilmour is set to complete a move to Norwich after being linked with a move to boyhood heroes Rangers.



Mikael Lustig looks to be on his way out of Celtic and heading for a new adventure with KAA Gent.



Peterborough drop interest in Rangers target George Edmundson as Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony took to Twitter to let off a furious rant about the transfer situation.