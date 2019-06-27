Liverpool transfer rumours

Sepp van den Berg has joined Liverpool

The latest on the players Liverpool have been linked with this summer - and who might leave.

CONFIRMED - Sepp van den Berg - Liverpool have signed 17-year-old Sepp van den Berg from Eredivisie club PEC Zwolle.

Nicolas Pepe - Liverpool have laughed off claims linking them with a £71m deal for the Lille forward (Mirror, June 26). However, the Reds are in talks with Lille over a potential £70m for the player (Get French Football News, June 26). Liverpool have jumped to the front of the queue to the midfielder and have made a £72m bid. The 24-year-old, also a target for Bayern and Inter, has impressed manager Jurgen Klopp (Le10Sport, June 17)..

Junior Firpo - Liverpool and Man Utd will go head-to-head for the signature of the Real Betis left back (Marca, June 24).Liverpool are ready to trigger the Betis defender's £45m release clause (Daily Mirror, June 21).

Philippe Coutinho - Liverpool have sensationally entered the race to re-sign the Brazil playmaker from Barcelona this summer (Daily Express, June 22).

Ousmane Dembele - Barcelona have reiterated their desire to keep hold of Dembele this summer despite Liverpool's interest in the forward (Daily Mirror, June 21); Liverpool are weighing up a move for the Barca winger and are prepared to splash £133m to sign the France international (Don Balon, June 20); Dembele would be keen on a move to Liverpool if he leaves Barcelona this summer (TeamTALK, June 17).

Christian Eriksen - Liverpool have been tipped to sign the Tottenham playmaker (Daily Star, June 21).

Bruno Fernandes - Liverpool have submitted a £40m bid for the Portugal midfielder (Correio de Manha, June 17); The club are no longer interested in the £50m Sporting Lisbon playmaker (The Sun, June 15).

Alex McCarthy - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a move for the Southampton goalkeeper this summer. (The Star, June 16).

Hakim Ziyech - Ajax will seek just over £30m for their Morocco winger this summer. The 26-year-old has been linked with Liverpool (Mirror, June 15).

Nabil Fekir - Contray to reports in France, Liverpool have no plans to resurrect a deal for the Lyon playmaker (Independent, June 14); Fekir nearly joined Liverpool last summer, but the deal broke down. The player has been told by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas that he will now be allowed to leave (Sky Sports News, May 25).

Max Kruse - Eintracht Frankfurt are favorites to sign the Werder Bremen striker after Liverpool dropped their interest in the experienced forward (Bild, June 19).

Neil Etheridge - With back-up goalkeeper Simon Mignolet potentially leaving this summer, the Reds have made an initial enquiry over Etheridge's availability this summer, but have not yet launched a formal approach (Wales Online, June 5).

Adrien Rabiot - The out-of-contract PSG midfielder and Liverpool target has held talks with Italian champions Juventus (Sky Sports News, June 14).

David Tavares - Liverpool coaches were wowed by young Benfica B midfielder David Tavares when the Reds came face-to-face with him in a Marbella friendly before the Champions League final (Daily Mirror, June 11).

Memphis Depay - Although Sky Sports News understands Liverpool will not be making a bid for the Lyon forward (Sky Sports News, May 25).

Matthijs de Ligt - The 19-year-old will join Barcelona this summer, irrespective of interest from English clubs (Sky Sports News, May 21).

Donny van de Beek - The Ajax midfielder would reportedly cost the Reds £49m. (Le Parisien, June 4).

Ryan Fraser - Liverpool are monitoring the situation with a year left on his current Bournemouth deal. (The Sun, May 20)

Timo Werner - Regularly linked with Liverpool and set to be sold this summer if he does not sign a new contract, according to new RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann. (Bild, May 30)

Samuel Chukwueze - Liverpool want more reinforcements in forward positions and are considering the 19-year-old. (Daily Mail, May 21)

Joao Pedro - Set to join Watford in January 2020, but Liverpool have made enquiries. (Daily Mail, May 26)

Moussa Dembele - Liverpool have abandoned their pursuit of Moussa Dembele because of Divock Origi's end-of-season form (The Star, June 9)

The latest on those who could leave Anfield this summer...

Divock Origi - Betis are keen to sign the striker (Estadio Deportivo, June 24). However, Liverpool have no intention of letting the Belgium international leave this summer, despite him entering the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield (Liverpool Echo, June 20); The striker has been offered a new deal by Liverpool and the Reds are confident he will commit long term (Daily Express, June 4).

Mohamed Salah - Samuel Eto'o has urged the forward to join Barcelona (BBC, June 24). Salah has rejected a £150m Liverpool exit this summer after hearing of interest from Real and Juventus - but will review the situation next summer. (Daily Mirror, June 16); United, Real and Munich are set for a £180m battle over the Liverpool striker this summer (Daily Mail, June 4).

CONFIRMED: Daniel Sturridge - The striker will leave Liverpool when his contract expires.

CONFIRMED: Alberto Moreno - Along with Sturridge, Moreno will also be released this summer.

CONFIRMED: Sheyi Ojo - Rangers have signed the winger from Liverpool on a season-long loan deal.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - Liverpool are close to agreeing a new 12-month contract extension with the midfielder.

Simon Mignolet - Crystal Palace are weighing up an £8m move for the Liverpool goalkeeper (Daily Star, June 26).

Devan Lovren - Lovren's agent has now flown to meet with Juventus (Daily Star, June 15); The Reds would only consider letting the defender leave if they receive an offer of at least £25m for the Croat (The Times, June 13); AC Milan are interested in signing the Liverpool centre back (Sky in Italy, June 12).

Sadio Mane - Real Madrid are said to be interested, but the player has said he is happy at Liverpool (Sky Sports News, May 29).

Harry Wilson - Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton are keen on the winger after he spent last season on loan at Derby (May 22); Liverpool are ready to spark a German scramble for talented winger Harry Wilson - by letting the Welshman leave for £21m (Daily Mirror, June 9)

Marko Grujic - Another loan could be on the cards with Torino and Werder Bremen said to be interested. (Liverpool Echo, May 29 and 30).

Xherdan Shaqiri - The Swiss has dismissed speculation linking him with a summer move away from Liverpool by declaring his desire to remain with the European champions.

Rafael Camacho - The 19-year-old forward has a year left on his contract and Wolves are hoping to secure a deal, which could be worth around £10m (Express & Star, June 16)

Ovie Ejaria - Reading have become favourites to get the nod from Liverpool to have Ejaria on loan again next season. (The Sun, June 16).