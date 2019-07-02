Papers: Liverpool make Dembele approach

Today's Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Liverpool have made an approach for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.

THE SUN

Arsenal have made a £50m transfer inquiry for Harry Maguire, £35m short of Leicester's asking price

Manchester City are 'likely' to beat Tottenham in the race to seal a £40m transfer for Nathan Ake, according to reports.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal at Chelsea worth over £150k-a-week.

Nemanja Vidic could make an emotional return to Old Trafford as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching set-up.

Aston Villa are set to make an £8million bid for Egypt's highly-rated striker Mahmoud Trezeguet.

DAILY MIRROR

Former Manchester United trainee Ravel Morrison is training with Sheffield United after being given a lifeline by boss Chris Wilder.

Peter Crouch has had a lucrative offer from China to continue his playing career in the Far East.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Leicester have told Manchester United Harry Maguire will cost at least £90m.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are ready to sell Toby Alderweireld to Roma to raise funds for their £40m-rated starlet Nicolo Zaniolo.

Real Madrid are eager to include Gareth Bale in a potential deal for their No 1 target Paul Pogba.

Sheffield United face a race against time to finish the Bramall Lane renovation project ahead of their Premier League return.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have reportedly made a £36m bid for former Barcelona academy star Dani Olmo.

Alexandre Lacazette's agent met with Arsenal chiefs on Tuesday to discuss the forward's future at the club.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are on the verge of a £3m raid for Rapid Vienna left back Boli Mbombo.

21-year-old Robby McCrorie is to leave Rangers for Queen of the South on a loan deal.

SCOTTISH SUN

Napoli are ready to make their move for Kieran Tierney as they prepare to outbid Arsenal for the Celtic star.

James Wilson will snub big money offers from England to sign a two-year deal with Aberdeen.