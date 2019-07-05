Papers: Jose Mourinho turns down offer to manage Guangzhou Evergrande in China

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Jose Mourinho has turned down the chance to manage Guangzhou Evergrande for family reasons despite a lucrative offer from the Chinese Super League club.

Frank Lampard will give Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi the opportunity to resurrect their Chelsea careers should they impress in pre-season.

Chelsea do not anticipate Alvaro Morata playing a part under the new regime.

DAILY STAR

Liverpool have held talks with Nicolas Pepe this summer, according to Lille president Gerard Lopez.

Arsenal have turned their attention to Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez as a cheaper alternative to Wilfried Zaha.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu appeared to open the door to a dramatic late capture of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt ahead of the presentation of his former team-mate Frenkie de Jong.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Quique Sanchez Flores is one of the managers Newcastle United are considering to replace Rafa Benitez.

THE SUN

Birmingham City are ready to throw Saido Berahino a lifeline and the chance to make it in the Championship.

SCOTTISH SUN

Frank Lampard has included ex-Rangers kid Billy Gilmour on Chelsea's pre-season trip to Ireland.

Robby McCrorie says he was convinced to head out on loan this season after a pep talk from Rangers keeper Allan McGregor.

Tommy Wright revealed St Johnstone have kicked off talks with Aberdeen to try and seal a deal for local hero Stevie May.