Euro papers: Manchester United set for talks with Lazio for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Italy

Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare has flown to England to hold talks with Manchester United over a potential move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Last summer the Serbia international would have cost around €120m but reports claim that after a less impressive season he could come cheaper at around €80m. (Sport Mediaset)

Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan have been left out of Inter's pre-season training camp and told they have no future at the San Siro by the club's chief executive Beppe Marotta. (Several publications)

Manchester United were among the clubs offered the duo but have reportedly turned down the chance to sign the pair. (La Repubblica)

Napoli are among the clubs said to be keen on Icardi and there have even been claims they would consider sending their captain Lorenzo Insigne in the opposite direction in a bid to balance the books. (Corriere dello Sport)

Gonzalo Higuain is another player not wanted by his parent club and is becoming increasingly open to a move to Roma. The cost of his salary is one stumbling block so it has been claimed that Juventus are considering extending the striker's contract over a longer period of time, but ultimately paying him the same amount, so Roma can afford the loan move, which would have an option to buy at €26m. (Corriere dello Sport)

Antonio Conte has told Inter Milan he wants the club to land Romelu Lukaku, Edin Dzeko and Nicolo Barella within ten days. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Romelu Lukaku has now scored 48 goals for Belgium

Roma youngster Nicolo Zaniolo is said to favour a move to Juventus despite interest from Tottenham, who were reportedly offering €23m plus Toby Alderweireld. (Corriere dello Sport)

Despite claims suggesting Manchester United and PSG have agreed transfer fees with Ajax for Matthijs de Ligt, it has been reported the Dutchman rang Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri in recent days to discuss how the coach plans to use him as Juve remain his preferred option. (TuttoSport)

Roma midfielder Stephan El Shaarawy will fly out to China for his Shanghai Shenhua medical today after an €18m bid was accepted. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez and Boca Juniors' Dario Benedetto are both wanted by Fiorentina. (Corriere dello Sport)

Benfica's young midfielder Gedson Fernandes is another AC Milan transfer target but they have been told the 20-year-old will cost a minimum of €30m. (TuttoSport)

Fiorentina fans were heard chanting 'go away', 'don't do what might hurt you' and 'stay at home' to their own player Jordan Veretout as the Frenchman looks set to move, with Roma, Milan and Napoli all said to be keen. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi insists the club will keep hold of all their big names this summer following qualification to the Champions League for the first time, including Duvan Zapata who has been linked with a host of clubs. (TuttoSport)

Spain

Atletico Madrid are hoping to buy Inter's Icardi but must first try to sell Diego Costa, having agreed to sign Alvaro Morata permanently for €65m next summer. (AS)

Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Real Betis' left back Junior Firpo, with the 22-year-old expected to cost in excess of €30m and with a release clause of €50m. (Muchodeporte)

Arsenal's interest in Lucas Vazquez may not be new but it has been claimed the Premier League side are already in talks with Real Madrid over the 28-year-old. (AS)

Real Madrid have agreed a cut-price deal of around €2.5m to bring their former youth player Alberto Soro back to the club, although he is likely to return to Real Zaragoza on loan. (Dario AS)

Atletico Madrid are set to sign Benfica B's promising striker Ivan Saponjic. (Marca)

Germany

Maunel Neuer's agent Thomas Kroth has said the goalkeeper wants to make sure Bayern Munich are competitive enough to challenge Europe's biggest sides for the Champions League before committing his future to the club, with the 33-year-old's existing contract due to expire in 2021. (Suddeutsche Zeitung)

RB Leipzig have joined a host of clubs in the race to sign Fulham's 16-year-old attacker Harvey Elliott, who is free to leave the Championship side after his contract expired. His new club will need to pay a compensation fee for the teenager though. (Sky in Germany)

Lyon are favourites to land Borussia Dortmund defender Abdou Diallo although PSG remain interested in the defender. (Bild)

Schalke have agreed terms with Atalanta defender Robin Gosens but it is yet unclear how much the 25-year-old's transfer fee will be. (WAZ)

France

Real Madrid are on the verge of making an opening offer of around €80m for Paul Pogba, which will almost certainly be rejected by Manchester United. (L'Equipe)

Galatasaray have begun talks with the representatives of Monaco striker Radamel Falcao, who has also reportedly been approached by several Saudi and Chinese clubs. (L'Equipe)