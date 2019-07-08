Papers: Liverpool are keen for Divock Origi to sign a new contract

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool will push on with contract talks with Champions League hero Divock Origi as they prioritise reaffirming his commitment to the club.

Ander Herrera says he decided to leave Manchester United after failing to be convinced about his importance to the club's future plans.

Aston Villa are playing the waiting game on a loan deal for Axel Tuanzebe.

Carlo Cudicini will not be part of Frank Lampard's Chelsea backroom staff, but the club's former goalkeeper will be asked to stay at Stamford Bridge in a new role.

DAILY MAIL

RB Leipzig have made an improved £22.5m offer for Ademola Lookman.

DAILY MIRROR

Romelu Lukaku is hoping to be an Inter Milan player by the time they face Manchester United on July 20.

West Ham were worried Marko Arnautovic would go on strike if he stayed at the club beyond the transfer deadline.

THE GUARDIAN

Atletico Madrid have opened disciplinary proceedings against Antoine Griezmann that could result in a fine after he failed to turn up for training.

THE SUN

Daniel James has stunned his Manchester United team-mates by topping the pre-season fitness tests.

Aston Villa have slapped in a £7m bid for Burnley's unsettled England keeper Tom Heaton.

Manchester United are duelling PSG for Tiemoue Bakayoko and have already contacted Chelsea about the France midfielder, according to reports.

Sheffield United have made a £3m offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn.

DAILY RECORD

Manchester United are struggling to find a buyer for Marcos Rojo after placing a valuation of £25m on the Argentina international.

SCOTTISH SUN

Blackpool are keeping tabs on Rangers' comeback star Jamie Murphy.

Oxford hope to take Stuart Findlay out of Kilmarnock as Laurentiu Branescu checks in.