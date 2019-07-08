Papers: Romelu Lukaku hopes for Inter Milan move in time to face Man Utd

Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Romelu Lukaku is hoping to be an Inter Milan player by the time they face Manchester United on July 20.

West Ham were worried Marko Arnautovic would go on strike if he stayed at the club beyond the transfer deadline.

THE GUARDIAN

Atletico Madrid have opened disciplinary proceedings against Antoine Griezmann that could result in a fine after he failed to turn up for training.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Liverpool will push on with contract talks with Champions League hero Divock Origi as they prioritise reaffirming his commitment to the club.

Ander Herrera says he decided to leave Manchester United after failing to be convinced about his importance to the club's future plans.

Aston Villa are playing the waiting game on a loan deal for Axel Tuanzebe.

Carlo Cudicini will not be part of Frank Lampard's Chelsea backroom staff, but the club's former goalkeeper will be asked to stay at Stamford Bridge in a new role.

DAILY MAIL

RB Leipzig have made an improved £22.5m offer for Ademola Lookman.

Arsenal have agreed a fee of around £26m with Saint-Etienne for centre-back William Saliba.

Everton are preparing a move for Barcelona forward Malcom.

Manchester City are set to pull off the transfer of Morgan Rogers, 16, from West Brom.

Bayern Munich expect Leroy Sane to make a decision on his future by next week.

Juventus 'reject £27m offer from Everton' for 19-year-old forward Moise Kean.

THE SUN

Daniel James has stunned his Manchester United team-mates by topping the pre-season fitness tests.

Aston Villa have slapped in a £7m bid for Burnley's unsettled England keeper Tom Heaton.

Manchester United are duelling PSG for Tiemoue Bakayoko and have already contacted Chelsea about the France midfielder.

Sheffield United have made a £3m offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Osborn.

Arsenal are on earthquake alert as they head to the USA for a pre-season tour this week.

THE TIMES

Liverpool are set to sign 16-year-old midfielder Harvey Elliott from Fulham.

DAILY RECORD

Manchester United are struggling to find a buyer for Marcos Rojo after placing a valuation of £25m on the Argentina international.

SCOTTISH SUN

Blackpool are keeping tabs on Rangers' comeback star Jamie Murphy.

Oxford hope to take Stuart Findlay out of Kilmarnock as Laurentiu Branescu checks in.