Papers: Arsenal want to hijack Everton's deal for Malcom from Barcelona

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are looking to hijack Everton's £31.5m move for Barcelona winger Malcom.

Paul Pogba will be asked to wait a year before quitting Manchester United by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira have been warned off the Newcastle job by Rafa Benitez.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Romelu Lukaku to stay at Manchester United to get his chance next season.

Bournemouth are offering England striker Callum Wilson a new five-year deal to keep him at the Vitality.

Morgan Rogers has had a medical at Manchester City ahead of a stunning move from West Brom.

Bolton right-back Harry Brockbank, 20, is set to sign a new two-year deal, despite originally being released with Wanderers in administration.

Brentford are set to sign Danish under-21 captain Mathias Jensen with the midfielder expected to arrive for a £3.6m fee from Celta Vigo.

Mark Campbell's Sunderland takeover is off after he took a closer look at the club's books.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have been offered Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz in a cut-price deal.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has claimed it's business as usual for Kieran Tierney, despite speculation linking the full-back with Arsenal.

Aston Villa have slapped in bids for Burnley keeper Tom Heaton and Egyptian winger Trezeguet.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham expect Christian Eriksen to return to pre-season training by the end of the week before the club fly to Asia for their tour next Wednesday.

Victor Lindelof's agent suggested the Manchester United defender could be open to a move amid interest from Barcelona.

Norwich City's 19-year-old right-back Max Aarons is to sign a new five-year contract in a huge boost for last season's Championship winners.

THE TIMES

West Ham are set to turn their attention to Bournemouth's Callum Wilson after pulling out of a £44m deal for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.

Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of OGC Nice for about 100 million euros is close to completion.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard has revealed Rangers are closing in on their eighth summer signing.

Stevie May is edging closer to the Aberdeen exit door - with Ross County the latest side to join the chase.

Hearts will be in for a cut if German third-tier side FSV Zwickau ever cash in on Marcus Godinho thanks to a sell-on clause.

SCOTTISH SUN

Neil Lennon says he's never heard of Ecuadorian starlet Sergio Quintero, despite the midfielder claiming this week he was in talks with Celtic.