Papers: Paul Pogba will be asked to wait a year before quitting Man Utd

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Paul Pogba will be asked to wait a year before quitting Manchester United by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira have been warned off the Newcastle job by Rafa Benitez.

Arsenal are looking to hijack Everton's £31.5m move for Barcelona winger Malcom.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Romelu Lukaku to stay at Manchester United to get his chance next season.

Bournemouth are offering England striker Callum Wilson a new five-year deal to keep him at the Vitality.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have been offered Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz in a cut-price deal.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has claimed it's business as usual for Kieran Tierney, despite speculation linking the full-back with Arsenal.

Aston Villa have slapped in bids for Burnley keeper Tom Heaton and Egyptian winger Trezeguet.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham expect Christian Eriksen to return to pre-season training by the end of the week before the club fly to Asia for their tour next Wednesday.

THE TIMES

Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of OGC Nice for about €100m is close to completion.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard has revealed Rangers are closing in on their eighth summer signing.

Stevie May is edging closer to the Aberdeen exit door - with Ross County the latest side to join the chase.

SCOTTISH SUN

Neil Lennon says he's never heard of Ecuadorian starlet Sergio Quintero, despite the midfielder claiming this week he was in talks with Celtic.