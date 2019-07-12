Regional Paper Talk: Arsenal demand £8.8m for Laurent Koscielny

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Friday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal are demanding £8.8m to sell Laurent Koscielny in the current transfer window.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Fred was granted permission not to travel on Manchester United pre-season tour because he is due to get married next week.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Virgil van Dijk has swiftly brushed Barcelona aside after they enquired whether he could be tempted to leave Liverpool.

Everton want Lille winger Nicolas Pepe but fear they may be priced out of a move.

Blackpool are among a number of sides hoping to sign Everton youngster Fraser Hornby on loan this summer.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Jack Ross says Sunderland could have a new defensive recruit before the weekend after allowing Donald Love to depart.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Wolves have told Monaco they are planning to make a loan with option to buy offer for highly-rated defender Benoit Badiashile, who has been linked with Manchester United.

EXPRESS & STAR

West Brom are interested in signing Brentford goal machine Neal Maupay - but face stiff competition from a host of Premier League clubs.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Manchester United are refusing to match Leicester's £90m valuation of defender Harry Maguire.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk would be devastated if he doesn't join Leicester this summer, according to reports.

THE DAILY ECHO

Sam Gallagher is set to seal his £5m return to Blackburn.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Ismaila Sarr has told his Senegal team-mates he wants to move to Watford, according to reports.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth youngster Corey Jordan could link up with former Cherries boss Kevin Bond on loan at Southend next season.

THE STAR

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing Bordeaux midfielder Younousse Sankhare, who is said to be keen on a move to England this summer.

Former Rotherham striker David Ball has turned his back on English football and joined Wellington Phoenix.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Jack Ross is hoping to seal a deal for his top defensive target after reaching an agreement with free agent Jordan Willis.

YORKSHIRE EVENING POST

Leeds loanee Jack Clarke says it would be a "childhood dream" come true if he were to help the club gain promotion to the Premier League.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby look set to be beaten to the signing of reported target Josh Bowler.

Former Derby striker Matej Vydra is being linked with a return to the Sky Bet Championship.

THE SENTINEL

Port Vale boss John Askey is looking for a goalkeeper, a right back...and potentially a striker for the new season.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Rangers' 19-year-old winger Glenn Middleton has been linked as a potential loan signing for Hull City, according to reports.

IPSWICH STAR

Ipswich Town are set to sign Everton's left-sided specialist Luke Garbutt on a season-long loan.

COVENTRY TELEGRAPH

Out-of-contract Coventry City star Jordan Willis is set to join fierce League One rivals Sunderland, according to reports.