European Paper Talk: Manchester United target Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi

Man Utd have reportedly contacted Juve over a potential move for Matuidi

The 2019/20 season is fast approaching, and that means clubs across Europe will be working hard to secure signings and offload unwanted players.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour the European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

France

Manchester United, Everton, and PSG have all contacted Juventus over a potential move for Blaise Matuidi. However, the Serie A champions do not intend to sell the World Cup winner this summer. (Le Parisien)

William Saliba has agreed to a five-year contract with Arsenal and will complete his move to the Emirates when St-Etienne return from their pre-season training camp in Washington on Tuesday. Salliba will rejoin Les Verts on loan for the forthcoming season. (RMC)

Nabil Fekir's representatives have pulled back on a move to Real Betis as they expect a bid to be submitted by a European giant for the Lyon star. (L'Equipe)

Spain

Real Madrid have started to formulate transfer strategies for Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek, as a deal for Paul Pogba is unlikely to be struck with Manchester United. (Marca)

Barcelona must sell Ousmane Dembele if they are to have any hope of landing Brazilian star Neymar from PSG. Bayern Munich remain interested in the French winger after they failed to bring Manchester City's Leroy Sane back to the Bundesliga. (Marca)

Juventus, meanwhile, are willing to offer Paulo Dybala to Paris Saint-Germain as part of an audacious move to sign Neymar, whose father was set to hold talks with the Serie A side this week. (El Chiringuito)

Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic could also be sacrificed by Barca to raise funds for Neymar, although the Croatian midfielder does not want to leave the Camp Nou. (Sport)

Barcelona could make a surprise move for Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba. The Blaugrana want to sign a left-back this summer, and the Austrian has just two years left on his deal at the Allianz Arena. (Mundo Deportivo)

Juventus have approached the La Liga champions over a potential move for Juan Miranda, the 19-year-old full-back who impressed for Spain at this summer's Under-21 European Championships. (AS)

Italy

Inter Milan have not yet come close to meeting Manchester United's asking price for Romelu Lukaku. The Red Devils want £75m for the Belgian, and the Serie A club have offered £55m plus bonuses. (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma and Juventus hope to strike a deal which will see Gonzalo Higuain join the Giallorossi on loan. However, the Argentine striker isn't keen on a move to another Italian club. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus have ended their interest in Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa after the club's new owner Rocco Commisso refused to discuss any potential offer for the 21-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport)

Milan hope to raise around £50m by selling Andre Silva to Monaco and Patrick Cutrone to Wolves. The Rossoneri would then launch a move for Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, who is also wanted by Tottenham. (Sky Italia)

Talks between Lille and Napoli are progressing over a deal for winger Nicolas Pepe, but the Ivorian is not convinced about a move to the Italian side, with interest from Liverpool and Arsenal. (Sky Italia)

Torino have turned down the chance to sign Ezequiel Lavezzi from Hebei China Fortune. The Argentine winger hoped to reunite with former Napoli boss Walter Mazzarri, but Toro are not interested in the 34-year-old. (Sky Italia)

Germany

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has played down speculation of a move to Bayern Munich in the future. "I really do not know yet if FC Bayern is the next and right step for me." (Bild)

Liverpool and Barcelona are also interested in the 20-year-old German international, who struck 20 goals in all competitions last season. (Bild)

Bayern are ready to make an offer for Celta winger Brais Mendez, who has a £23m buyout clause in his contract. (Kicker)