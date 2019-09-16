Papers: Tammy Abraham to be watched on Tuesday by England assistant Steve Holland

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate's England assistant Steve Holland will be in the Stamford Bridge stands to run the rule over Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on Tuesday night.

Mark Dempsey, one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team coaches, is expected to return to work with Manchester United next month after a period of sick leave.

Kick It Out has been plunged into fresh turmoil after Garth Crooks quit over the appointment of Sanjay Bhandari as its new chairman.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal defender Rob Holding is ready to declare himself fully fit following his 10-month injury hell to leave creaky centre-half pairing Sokratis and David Luiz in jeopardy.

Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte has lashed out at the Italian media for their "fixation" with formations and explained that the press in England "didn't give a damn".

Former Sheffield United chairman Kevin McCabe has been told he will not be welcome at Bramall Lane if he fights the High Court ruling which awards full control of the club to his co-owner Prince Abdullah.

THE SUN

Kyle Walker is facing a battle to hold onto his spot in the Manchester City team - just weeks after losing his England place.

Andriy Shevchenko's son is training at Chelsea's youth academy - and could qualify to represent England through his residency status.

AC Milan are braced for a staggering takeover bid from the world's second most valuable man Bernard Arnault.

THE TIMES

A private equity firm has gained an unprecedented influence over European rugby after striking a deal worth more than £300m for a share in the Six Nations.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers and Celtic have entered a new six-team cross-border competition after withdrawing from the SPFL Reserve League.

Christopher Jullien has set his sights on the Europa League and declared Celtic's desire for success means they're in it to win it.