Papers: Tottenham make Gareth Southgate No 1 target if Mauricio Pochettino leaves

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Tottenham have made Gareth Southgate their top target to succeed Mauricio Pochettino, with chairman Daniel Levy ready to make a move for the England boss if the Argentine leaves at the end of the season.

Manchester United have opted against appointing a technical director in the near future - thanks to the success of their summer transfer business.

Manchester United's midseason transfer business depends largely on how Mason Greenwood performs as a first-team player.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

David de Gea's coach Emilio Alvarez has left Manchester United.

Paul Pogba has reportedly demanded £30m-a-year in wages from Manchester United, double what he is currently earning.

Barcelona are set to renew their attempts to sign Willian on a free transfer, with his Chelsea contract due to expire in 2020.

Victor Lindelof's agent has revealed that Barcelona made a number of offers to secure the services of the Sweden international in this summer's transfer window.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on a return to Real Madrid.

Derby County have no immediate plans to sack Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence - despite their drink-drive shame.

Kieran Tierney is in line to feature against Manchester United - but Arsenal look set to be without Hector Bellerin.

Sunderland's takeover by an American investment firm is on the brink of collapse as owner Stewart Donald is haggling over the price of the club.

Manchester City staff 'wanted' a transfer ban to force Pep Guardiola to play the kids, according to reports.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Pep Guardiola has the backing of his Manchester City players after ignoring club bosses to launch a staunch defence of Bernardo Silva over allegations of racism.

Liverpool owners are increasingly fearful that Jurgen Klopp could be vulnerable to an approach from Germany.

Bruno Fernandes is at the centre of a fresh storm engulfing Sporting Lisbon, after audio recordings of him blasting team-mates was leaked.

Manchester City are preparing for life after Pep Guardiola after giving Dutch coach Giovanni van ­Bronckhorst an access-all-areas role at the club.

Wolves are tracking Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard, this season on loan at Real Sociedad.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is a transfer target for MLS side D.C. United, according to reports.