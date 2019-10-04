Real Madrid plot summer move for Chelsea's N'Golo Kante - European Paper Talk

Real are planning a summer move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

The transfer window is closed until January but that doesn't mean clubs across Europe aren't scouting players, speaking to agents and putting the building blocks in place for future deals.

And our friends at Football Whispers are here to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across Europe

Spain

Chelsea star N'Golo Kante is among the list of midfielders Real Madrid will target to strengthen their squad next summer. Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Ajax's Donny van de Beek are also options. (Sport)

With Thibaut Courtois yet to convince at Real Madrid following his move from Chelsea in 2018, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez will consider triggering Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak's £107m buyout clause next summer. (El Desmarque)

Real may trigger Atleti 'keeper Jan Oblak's £107m buyout clause next summer

Martin Odegaard does not plan to cut short his two-year loan at Real Sociedad. Manchester United have been linked with the 20-year-old while Real Madrid have considered bringing the Norwegian back to the Bernabeu next summer. (ESPN Deportes)

Barcelona were interested in Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij in the summer and would have made a move for the Holland international if Samuel Umtiti had left the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Achraf Hakimi hopes to return to Real Madrid next summer when his two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund comes to an end. "At the moment I'm at a very good level, so I think I could play for Real Madrid. But at the end of the season, I'll tell you if I am prepared." (AS)

Italy

Manchester United, Juventus and Inter Milan will all make approaches for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in January. The 31-year-old would be available for around £50m. (CalcioMercato)

Man Utd will make an approach for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in January

Inter Milan will launch another bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serie A leaders will use funds raised by the sale of Gabriel Barbosa to Flamengo. (Tuttosport)

Hatem Ben Arfa, currently a free agent having left Rennes at the end of last season, has been offered the chance to sign with Fiorentina until the end of the season. (Tuttosport)

AC Milan head coach Marco Giampaolo will not resign despite the Rossoneri making their worst start to a Serie A season in 81 years. He said: "Resigning? Never. Leaving would mean giving up and we never give up." (Le Iene)

France

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain could strike a swap deal next summer which sees Antoine Griezmann head to the French capital and Neymar return to the Nou Camp. (Le10Sport)

Claude Puel is expected to be named new head coach of St Etienne

Claude Puel is expected to be named new head coach of St Etienne and his first match in charge will be the Rhone derby against former club Lyon on Sunday. (RMC)