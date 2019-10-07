Papers: Wilfried Zaha to take legal action against his agent, Will Salthouse

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Tuesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Wilfried Zaha is taking legal action against his agent, Will Salthouse of Unique Sports Management, due to anger at the agency's failure to secure him a transfer from Crystal Palace last summer.

England medics will closely monitor Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford's fitness ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifying clash against Czech Republic.

Chelsea youngster Ike Ugbo has become the latest England prospect to be targeted by Nigeria.

Lucy Bronze admits she nearly chose to play for Portugal instead of England as she prepares to face them with the Lionesses.

THE SUN

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer told his Manchester United flops after Sunday's defeat at Newcastle: "You're going to get me the sack".

Ederson says Aymeric Laporte's injury is costing Manchester City in the title race.

The Manchester United legends sticking the boot into the current crop are right, says midfielder Fred.

DAILY MIRROR

llkay Gundogan admits Liverpool's lead over Manchester City in the Premier League could grow further.

Michael Carrick has hailed Sean Longstaff after Manchester United's defeat to Newcastle

Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt has hit back at claims that Maurizio Sarri told him to lose weight.

Italy want Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli to switch allegiance from Brazil.

THE TIMES

English referees have been told not to order substituted players to leave by the nearest touchline if they are concerned that it could lead to potential clashes with opposition fans.

THE GUARDIAN

Fikayo Tomori has revealed that he deliberated long and hard before committing his international future to England over Canada or Nigeria.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

One of Chris Silverwood's first steps as England head coach will be to appoint Paul Collingwood as a full-time member of a backroom team with a strong English identity.

DAILY RECORD

Ex-England star Steven Caulker has told Steve Clarke he's ready to answer the Scotland defensive SOS.

Livingston's Lyndon Dykes insists he would jump at the chance of playing for Scotland - but only if his native Australia doesn't come calling.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland bosses are locked in talks to hand ex-England defender Steven Caulker a shock call-up.

Steven Reid has nothing but sympathy for Ryan Christie over his Celtic red-card hell.