European Paper Talk: New PSG deal for Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappe could earn a new deal at PSG

France

To keep him in the French capital, Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer Kylian Mbappe an improved, blockbuster contract. This new deal would see his stay in Ligue 1 extended until 2024 and his net salary rise to €50m per annum. (Le10Sport)

Juventus are prepared to part with Adrien Rabiot despite only signing the French midfielder in the summer. Manager Maurizio Sarri wants Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, and the Serie A leaders could offer Rabiot to Spurs in exchange for the Denmark international. (Le 10 Sport)

Spain

Real Madrid know Luka Modric isn't going to play forever and have already drawn up a list of potential replacements. Sitting atop that wishlist is Napoli playmaker Fabian Ruiz. The 23-year-old has impressed in Italy since his €30m move from Real Betis and he's also being watched by Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal. (AS)

Giuseppe Rossi has returned to Villarreal to train with the squad as he looks to improve his fitness ahead of a potential January move. The former Yellow Submarine star is a free agent after leaving Genoa in 2018 and wants a return to football. (AS)

Italy

AC Milan are considering a January move for Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny. The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Besiktas but the Serie A side could move to land the Egypt international when the window reopens in an attempt to solidify their midfield. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter are in the market for a midfielder and a back-up forward in January. After failing to land Edin Dzeko, Antonio Conte is plotting a raid on his former club Chelsea to bring Olivier Giroud to San Siro. The French forward has recently revealed he is frustrated by his lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge. (Calciomercato)

Edinson Cavani has offered himself to Juventus. The Uruguayan international's contract expires at the end of the season and despite being in talks with Paris Saint-Germain for some time, a new deal has yet to be agreed upon. The 32-year-old is open to a return to Italy and has reached out to those in Turin. (Calciomercato)