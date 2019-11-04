Papers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic closes in on AC Milan return

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is thought to be closing in on a return to former club AC Milan.

Paul Pogba admitted he was "gutted" after Manchester United lost to Bournemouth as he continues his recovery from injury.

Peter Schmeichel has expressed his sympathy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after claiming the Manchester United boss has an "average squad" at his disposal.

Joe Marler says England will bury their World Cup disappointment and dominate over the course of the next few years.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Cardiff City failed to convince FIFA to hold Nantes "liable" over the death of Emiliano Sala and could now face a three-window transfer ban if they continue to refuse to pay the fee for the late striker.

Adam Lallana is emerging as a target for clubs in China and Major League Soccer with his Liverpool contract running out this summer, although he will be offered a new deal at Anfield.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal coach Freddie Ljungberg is reportedly ready to step in and take over should the club decide to sack Unai Emery.

DAILY MAIL

England's loss to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final was the most-watched TV moment of the year, with a peak audience of 12.8m.

Unai Emery is fighting to save his job amid concerns in the Arsenal squad about his coaching methods.

Bolton's former players have been told they will pick up their outstanding five months' worth of wages on Wednesday.

Steven Gerrard insists Rangers goal machine Alfredo Morelos is going nowhere in the January transfer window.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman revealed there is a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave his job after Euro 2020, but only for Barcelona.

THE GUARDIAN

The Rugby Football Union will hold urgent talks with Eddie Jones over continuing as England's head coach through to the 2023 World Cup with the chief executive Bill Sweeney admitting it "makes sense" for him to stay on.

The Verona manager, Ivan Juric, has denied there was any racist abuse directed towards Brescia forward Mario Balotelli in Serie A at the weekend.

DAILY MIRROR

Unai Emery is facing a make-or-break month as he is left fighting to save his job as Arsenal boss.

RB Salzburg are yet to receive an offer from Manchester United, or any other club, for highly-rated striker Erling Braut Haaland - according to the club's sporting director Christoph Freund.

Francois Pienaar believes South Africa's World Cup glory in Japan was bigger and better than in 1995.

Argentina and the USA will be potential hosts for the World Cups beyond 2023 after the success of Japan 2019.

SCOTTISH SUN

Austin MacPhee will meet with Hearts owner Ann Budge on Monday morning for talks over his future at the club.

Leigh Griffiths could make his Celtic comeback this week after returning from his injury lay-off.