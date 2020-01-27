Tottenham transfer rumours

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has been heavily linked with a January move away from the club

The latest on the players Tottenham have been linked with this January - and who might leave the club...

Gedson Fernandes has joined Tottenham on an 18-month loan from Benfica.

The deal comes with an option to buy the 21-year-old midfielder for £42.76m (€50m).

Jack Clarke has also completed a loan move to QPR for the rest of the season.

Mourinho silent on Cavani

Edinson Cavani is reportedly looking for a move away from PSG

Regarding a potential loan for PSG striker Edinson Cavani, Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday that although his relationship with the French side is good, he will not speak about one of their players.

Mourinho said: "I think I have a very good relationship with Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo [PSG owner and manager respectively], and I want to keep that great relationship.

"Good relations are based on respect and I'm not going to speak about a player from PSG, unless you want a joke and if they are my friends, they could send Kylian Mbappe on a loan. More than that, I have nothing more to say."

He added: "To do something, you have to do something that is good for our future too, not just good for tomorrow.

"Something that is good for the future too and of course the club is very aware of it and the club is very committed of course but we want to do something that is right by every point of view.

"So I don't speak about other players from other clubs, about things that can happen or not happen because that's not me and that's not the way Tottenham operate too. But we are trying to see if any good opportunities arise."

Meanwhile, Spurs have an option to buy Real Betis loanee Giovani Lo Celso for £27.2million this month or £34m in the summer.

Mourinho said on January 25: "I think the boy is earning the decision. He's making an easy decision for the club to execute the option."

Sky Sports News' latest update on Tottenham...

Tottenham have held talks with AC Milan regarding Krzysztof Piatek

Sky Sports News journalist Lyall Thomas reveals all on a potential deal for Krzysztof Piatek plus Tottenham's defensive options.

He told the Transfer Talk podcast: "Let's start at the beginning. AC Milan want Piatek out, he's been offered to numerous clubs in the Premier League and they would prefer to sell him permanently, but Spurs would prefer a loan. There's been some talks but nothing has been agreed yet. Spurs appear to be the biggest Premier League club in for him so that might afford them a little time to look at other options too with three weeks left of the window.

"How they cope without Harry Kane will also be a factor, but Piatek fits the bill in terms of age, he's 24 so has plenty of years ahead of him. He was exciting at Genoa but goals have been in short supply at Milan so I think the idea is to have a look at him on a short term loan and go from there. But nothing has bee done yet.

"In terms of other injures, where other positions had been less of a priority before, they've now become so. I understand they are looking for loan options to cover Moussa Sissoko as well in midfield. Whereas before they might have done one deal this month, they need more than that now. They had been looking at the full back positions as well, especially at right back, which is something they were looking at in the summer.

1:49 Sky Sports News' Aidan Magee says the long-term injury to Harry Kane represents the first test of the relationship between Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy Sky Sports News' Aidan Magee says the long-term injury to Harry Kane represents the first test of the relationship between Jose Mourinho and Daniel Levy

"But despite a change in manager, the club have not changed their policy of waiting for the right players rather than panic buying from the limited pools available this month. That's why they're mostly looking at loan deals to plug the gaps for the rest of the season, which allows them time to assess the players' capability level in the Premier League before revisiting it in the summer.

"In terms of the bigger picture, the other areas they want to strengthen are centre back, another versatile attacker in the Heung-Min Son mould, but these are more likely to be deals for the summer.

"At right-back, they really like Max Aarons at Norwich, they tried for him in the summer and are considering making a bit this month as well. They're also interested in Nordi Mukiele, a right-back at RB Leipzig, Elseid Hysaj at Napoli, Marseille's Hiroki Sakai, but again, these are all the deals they're more likely to do in the summer.

"I also understand that Jose Mourinho wants to bring in more of an inside right-back - someone bigger, stronger, more powerful than what they've got in Serge Aurier, who is more of a wing back. They also want to bring in a left-footed centre-back if they can because Jan Vertonghen's future is uncertain and Mourinho does not have a direct understudy at left centre-back.

"Spurs would love to sign Nathan Ake, but so would a lot of other clubs. They have other options at left centre-back, but I'm yet to clarify who they are."

The latest players Tottenham have been linked with...

Tottenham have made an official approach for PSV's Steven Bergwijn.

The club have held talks with Real Sociedad about a potential move for striker Willian Jose.

With Harry Kane out until April, Tottenham have been linked with several strikers in the January transfer window, with rumours set to be rife throughout the month, and after Spurs' draw at Watford on January 18 Jose Mourinho said the club would look to bring in a new forward given the chance.

Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Porto striker Ze Luis on loan.

He is one of a number of strikers Tottenham are considering following the injury to Harry Kane.

Fernando Llorente has been offered to Tottenham on a short-term deal by Napoli.

Spurs and AC Milan have held talks about signing Piatek. Talks are not at an advanced stage and no formal offers have yet been made for the Polish striker.

Otherwise, Tottenham are understood to be looking at mostly loan deals to plug gaps this month, are expected to seek a player of this mould, although Sky Sports News has been told not to expect the arrival of Flamengo midfielder Gerson, who was reportedly a target in late December.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are also among the clubs monitoring Brighton defender Ben White during his current loan at Leeds. There is no break clause in his season-long loan from the Seagulls, however, so the most likely chance of a deal this month would be for a club to buy him and agree to loan him straight back to Leeds for the rest of the campaign.

Tottenham remain interested in Norwich's Aarons and RB Leipzig's Mukiele as they look to strengthen at right back.

Tottenham are interested in signing West Ham centre-back Issa Diop. However, West Ham do not want to sell the 22-year-old and believe he is valued at more than £50m.

Meanwhile, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among a host of clubs monitoring Lille striker Victor Osimhen. However, the Nigeria international is expected to stay at Lille for the rest of the season unless the French club receives a January offer that is too good to refuse.

Spurs are also tracking the Brazil and Gremio forward Everton Soares.

Who else have Spurs been linked with?

Moussa Dembele has been linked with a move to Tottenham

Willian Jose , Real Sociedad [Sunday Express]

, Real Sociedad [Sunday Express] Islam Slimani , Leicester [Daily Telegraph]

, Leicester [Daily Telegraph] Jack O'Connell , Sheffield United [Sunday Mirror]

, Sheffield United [Sunday Mirror] Emre Can , Juventus [Sun On Sunday]

, Juventus [Sun On Sunday] Moussa Dembele , Lyon [Star, Daily Record]

, Lyon [Star, Daily Record] Nelson Semedo , Barcelona [Daily Mirror]

, Barcelona [Daily Mirror] Thomas Lemar , Atletico Madrid [Daily Telegraph]

, Atletico Madrid [Daily Telegraph] Samuel Umtiti , Barcelona [El Desmarque]

, Barcelona [El Desmarque] Wilfried Zaha , Crystal Palace [Daily Mirror]

, Crystal Palace [Daily Mirror] Marouane Fellaini , Shandong Luneng [The Sun]

, Shandong Luneng [The Sun] Kalidou Koulibaly , Napoli [El Desmarque]

, Napoli [El Desmarque] Edin Dzeko , Roma [Sunday Mirror]

, Roma [Sunday Mirror] Ruben Dias , Benfica [The Independent]

, Benfica [The Independent] Lorenzo Pellegrini , Roma [Calciomercato]

, Roma [Calciomercato] Habib Diallo , Metz [The Sun]

, Metz [The Sun] Memphis Depay , Lyon [Daily Star]

, Lyon [Daily Star] Vedat Muriqi , Fenerbahce [The Sun]

, Fenerbahce [The Sun] Dayot Upamecano , RB Leipzig [Daily Express]

, RB Leipzig [Daily Express] Max Aarons , Norwich [Daily Mail]

, Norwich [Daily Mail] Gerson , Flamengo [Bleacher Report]

, Flamengo [Bleacher Report] Gareth Bale , Real Madrid [Daily Express]

, Real Madrid [Daily Express] Jarrod Bowen , Hull [Daily Star]

, Hull [Daily Star] Eberechi Eze , QPR [Daily Express]

, QPR [Daily Express] Ricardo Pereira , Leicester [Daily Mail]

, Leicester [Daily Mail] Willian , Chelsea [Star]

, Chelsea [Star] Pablo Alcace r, Borussia Dortmund [Daily Record, Daily Stae]

r, Borussia Dortmund [Daily Record, Daily Stae] Cengiz Under , Roma [Daily Express]

, Roma [Daily Express] Christian Benteke, Crystal Palace [Sunday Express]

The latest on those who could leave Tottenham this January...

1:10 Christian Eriksen is close to sealing his £16.8m move from Tottenham to Inter Milan, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol has told The Transfer Show. Christian Eriksen is close to sealing his £16.8m move from Tottenham to Inter Milan, Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol has told The Transfer Show.

Christian Eriksen is close to sealing a £16.8m move to Inter Milan that could see him earn up to £320,000 per week. The deal is expected to happen by Monday.

Mourinho has appeared to criticise Inter for drawing out their pursuit of Eriksen. The Dane was left out of Tottenham's FA Cup game at Southampton and is set to travel to Italy early next week for a medical.

"You can read what you want to read, I don't want to say anything," he said. "I just want to say that this situation shouldn't happen on January 25.

"And it is not Tottenham's fault that on January 25 we are in the situation. Tottenham is the last one to blame for this situation, but to be on January 25 in a situation like this is not nice."

Six Premier League clubs are interested in signing Tottenham left-back Danny Rose this month. Bournemouth, Newcastle and Watford are all interested.

Rose was also not included in the squad at Saints, and Mourinho confirmed the left-back was not injured.

Asked whether he would still be at the club next month, he replied: "I don't know. I don't know. Not injured. My decision (to leave him out). My decision is based on performance and based on my analysis. Nothing else really."

Meanwhile, Jan Vertonghen remains keen to discuss a new contract with Tottenham following the arrival of Mourinho as head coach.

The centre back's current deal expires next summer and he will be free to speak to foreign clubs in January as thing stand, with Napoli understood to be interested in signing the Belgian.

Roy Hodgson has confirmed Crystal Palace and Spurs are in talks over Kyle Walker-Peters, with a loan being discussed first and foremost.

Who else could leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Victor Wanyama was linked with a move away from Spurs last summer

Kyle Walker-Peters , Crystal Palace and Brighton [Various]

, Crystal Palace and Brighton [Various] Victor Wanyama, Celtic [Daily Record]

