Everton transfer rumours

Carlo Ancelotti has denied reports that he wants a new goalkeeper to replace Jordan Pickford

The latest on the players Everton have been linked with this January - and who might leave the club as the Carlo Ancelotti era begins...

Everton have signed defender Jarrad Branthwaite from Carlisle on a two-and-a-half year deal. He will join up with Everton's Under-23 side.

Elsewhere, Joao Virginia has been recalled from his loan deal at Reading while Cenk Tosun has been sent on loan to Crystal Palace.

Youngsters Callum Connolly and Kieran Dowell have joined Fleetwood and Wigan on loan respectively.

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor...

"Everton want to bring in a centre-half and a central midfielder in January, especially given the long-term injuries to Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin. At centre-half, Nathan Ake is a player they like but it appears Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are ahead of them in the queue.

"In midfield, the type of player they want is Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, whom they have been keen on in the past, but it remains to be seen whether they go back in for him given their recent change of manager. A potential loan move to carry them through until the summer should not be ruled out either.

"The Toffees would also like to add a striking option too, however the likelihood is this would wait until the summer unless an opportunity comes along that they could not refuse.

Right-back Cuco Martina and striker Oumar Niasse are again available for transfer while Morgan Schneiderlin's situation is also an interesting one. He is needed unless they get in that midfielder they are looking for."

The latest players Everton have been linked with...

"We are going to speak all together and find a solution to try to improve the team," Carlo Ancelotti said when asked about his transfer targets this month following his side's FA Cup exit against Liverpool.

The Italian, who joined the club in December, is reportedly set to overhaul the squad, and is looking to make a loan move for James Rodriguez, and potential bids for Yannick Carrasco and Adrien Rabiot.

Everton are also interested in Brazil and Gremio winger Everton. Gremio's executive director Klauss Camara has been quoted in Brazilian media stating: "Everton in Everton is a situation that has been coming out more intensely. But there is no proposal put forward."

However, Ancelotti has rubbished newspaper reports he wants the club to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Jordan Pickford.

He said: "I read that I'm looking for a goalkeeper, this is not true. I have a great goalkeeper, who is the goalkeeper of the national team."

Speaking at the club's AGM on January 14, director of football Marcel Brands said that he would work with Ancelotti to seek options on the right of midfield.

"In defence we are quite well organised with the positions and players we're happy with," Brands said.

"But because Carlo has changed the system a little bit, with 4-4-2, it means we have quite a lot of options now in central midfield, but looking a little bit less on the right side in this new system.

"We have to look at that and, of course, we are always looking for new players and we are always looking at the numbers and we have to be careful with that."

Who else have Everton been linked with?

Matias Vecino , Inter Milan [Corriere dello Sport]

, Inter Milan [Corriere dello Sport] Goncalo Paciencia , Eintracht Frankfurt [Goal]

, Eintracht Frankfurt [Goal] Piotr Zielinski , Napoli [Liverpool Echo]

, Napoli [Liverpool Echo] James Rodriguez , Real Madrid [El Desmarque]

, Real Madrid [El Desmarque] Adrien Rabiot , Juventus [FootMercato]

, Juventus [FootMercato] Mohammed Salisu , Real Valladolid [Pucela Fichajes]

, Real Valladolid [Pucela Fichajes] Morgan Sanson , Marseille [Daily Express]

, Marseille [Daily Express] Jean Michael Seri , Fulham [FootMercato]

, Fulham [FootMercato] Jamie Hamilton , Hamilton [TeamTalk]

, Hamilton [TeamTalk] Gedson Fernandes , Benfica [Daily Telegraph]

, Benfica [Daily Telegraph] James Rodriguez , Real Madrid (loan) [Daily Mirror]

, Real Madrid (loan) [Daily Mirror] Wesley Fofana , Saint-Etienne [Daily Star]

, Saint-Etienne [Daily Star] Merih Demiral , Juventus [Daily Mirror]

, Juventus [Daily Mirror] Everton Soares , Gremio [The Sun on Sunday]

, Gremio [The Sun on Sunday] Gonzalo Villar, Elche [Daily Star]

The latest on those who could leave Everton this January...

0:56 Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he will discuss with the club's hierarchy after January 5 whether there is the opportunity to improve his 'good' squad Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he will discuss with the club's hierarchy after January 5 whether there is the opportunity to improve his 'good' squad

Cenk Tosun has joined Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season - and Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has apparently told Gylfi Sigurdsson he will be sold in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Express.

The Blues have four players out of contract at the end of June, meaning they can agree Bosman deals with overseas clubs in January - Maarten Stekelenburg, Leighton Baines, Martina and Niasse.

Maarten Stekelenburg has not played for Everton since 2018

Stekelenburg is expected to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, having not featured for the first team since October 2018.

Baines is very unlikely to leave during the transfer window but Everton will look to offload Martina following his 18 months at the club while the same applies to Niasse.

The 29-year-old has made just eight appearances since the start of last season and was linked with Besiktas and Trabzonspor back in August. With no future on Merseyside, he will be open to a transfer in January.

Who else could depart Goodison?

Gylfi Sigurdsson [Daily Express]

[Daily Express] Moise Kean , Sampdoria (loan) [Telenord]

, Sampdoria (loan) [Telenord] Richarlison , Manchester United [Evening Standard]

, Manchester United [Evening Standard] Mason Holgat e, Sheffield United [The Athletic]

e, Sheffield United [The Athletic] Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Manchester United [The Sun]

Moise Kean will hope to kick-start his Everton career under Ancelotti

