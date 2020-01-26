Patrick van Aanholt: Crystal Palace receive £4.2m bid from PSV for full-back

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt is wanted by PSV Eindhoven

Crystal Palace have received a bid from PSV for Dutch international full-back Patrick van Aanholt.

Van Aanholt has 18 months remaining on his contract but the bid of around €5m (£4.2m) is likely to be rejected.

The Eredivisie club are determined to sign the full-back before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Van Aanholt has scored twice in 17 appearances for Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season. The 29-year-old joined the Eagles in 2017 from Sunderland for a fee in the region of £14m.

Van Aanholt in action during Palace's defeat to Sheffield United this season

Van Aanholt would be returning to PSV after spending a period of his career at youth-team level before Chelsea brought him to England in 2007.

The defender, who has made ten appearances for the Netherlands, has played senior football in the Eredivisie during a loan spell from Chelsea with Vitesse between 2012 and 2014.

