Liverpool transfer news and rumours

Liverpool are the front-runners to sign Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Liverpool - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Liverpool...

Milot Rashica - Liverpool will go full steam ahead to land the Werder Bremen forward (Bild, April 3); the Reds have been put on alert after the agent of Rashica confirmed that "something will definitely happen" with his client once the coronavirus pandemic has passed (Daily Mirror, April 15)

Kostas Tsimikas - Liverpool and Leicester will go head to head for the £22m-rated Olympiakos left-back with a number of other suitors around Europe also keen (Leicestershire Live, April 12).

Diego Carlos - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is prepared to battle Barcelona to sign Sevilla centre-back Carlos as the German sees the Brazilian as the ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk (Diario Sport, April 11)

Ferran Torres - The Valencia winger would be a perfect, and much cheaper, alternative for Liverpool if they are unable to sign Jadon Sancho, according to Spanish football analyst Domagoj Kostanjsak (Liverpool Echo, April 9)

Malick Thiaw - Liverpool have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Schalke defender Thiaw (Don Balon, April 10)

Adama Traore - Liverpool are reportedly lining up a move for Wolves winger Adama Traore as a replacement for Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane should either of the pair leave Anfield (The Insider, April 2); Liverpool have been told Traore will cost £70m to sign this summer (Daily Star, April 7); Wolves will sell Traore but only if Liverpool meet their £70m valuation (Birmingham Mail, April 12).

Adama Traore may be joining Liverpool when the transfer window re-opens

Marcus Thuram and Denis Zakaria - Liverpool are planning a double swoop for Borussia Monchengladbach duo Zakaria and Thuram after their impressive performances in the Bundesliga this season. The club are ready to spend up to £88m to bring them to Anfield (Express, April 6).

Timo Werner - Liverpool have backed away from a move for the RB Leipzig striker (Daily Mail, April 3).

Werner has told Sky Sports he is still not convinced about joining Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United over staying at RB Leipzig (Sky Sports, March 9). Liverpool are reportedly 'very close' to signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this summer (SPORT, April 4)

Boubakary Soumare - Liverpool have reportedly made contact with the representatives of the Lille midfielder, who is also a transfer target of Manchester United (The Transfer Window Podcast, April 13); After rejecting Newcastle's advances in January, Soumare is a summer target for Liverpool who are convinced they can bring the 21-year-old to Anfield (Sport, April 6).

Raheem Sterling - His representatives have refused to rule out a return to Liverpool after he recently admitted his admiration for Jurgen Klopp's side (Daily Mail, April 1)

Other players recently linked with a move to Anfield...

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho (Daily Mirror, March 26; Daily Mirror, April 1)

(Daily Mirror, March 26; Daily Mirror, April 1) Philippe Coutinho (Daily Mirror, March 31)

(Daily Mirror, March 31) Ousmane Dembele (Sport, March 30)

(Sport, March 30) Kylian Mbappe (Daily Express, March 25)

(Daily Express, March 25) Malick Thiaw (Daily Mirror, March 22; Daily Mail, March 25)

(Daily Mirror, March 22; Daily Mail, March 25) Evan Ndicka (Sky Sports, March 22)

(Sky Sports, March 22) Fabian Ruiz (Daily Star, March 22)

(Daily Star, March 22) Denis Zakaria (Daily Mirror, March 17)

(Daily Mirror, March 17) Leon Bailey (Daily Mirror, March 17)

Which forward should Liverpool sign this summer?

Have YOUR say here...

The latest on players linked with a Liverpool exit...

Sadio Mane has been linked with Real Madrid

Sadio Mane - Mane is Real Madrid's top target this summer (Daily Mirror, March 14); Liverpool chiefs have reportedly been left baffled by rumours of Mane joining Real - and are confident he sees his long-term future at Anfield (The Athletic, April 2); Zinedine Zidane is determined to drive through a move for Mane this summer and Liverpool are looking at the possibility of replacing him with Kylian Mbappe (The Sun, April 14)

Curtis Jones - Liverpool have no intention of loaning out Curtis Jones next season (Daily Mirror, April 14)

The latest Liverpool contract talk...

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker - Liverpool's talismanic centre-back and goalkeeper are on the verge of signing new contracts at Anfield (Goal, March 22)

Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool are in advanced talks to extend Wijnaldum's contract until 2023, including the option of another year on top (Various, March 16)

Adam Lallana - Lallana could be one player to be handed a week-by-week contract following the suspension of the football season as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The FA and FIFA could grant special dispensation for short-term rolling contracts (The Athletic, March 16)

Transfer Centre - follow the latest news with our live blog