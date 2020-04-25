Manchester City transfer news and rumours

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Manchester City - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Manchester City...

Ruben Dias - Barcelona and Manchester City are among the leading candidates interested in signing the Benfica defender, according to reports (Daily Star, April 25)

Saul Niguez - Man Utd and Man City have been given a free run at signing the Atletico Madrid midfielder after Barcelona decided against taking up their first option to buy the midfielder (Daily Mirror, April 24)

Ben White has been on loan at Leeds since last July

Ben White - City are interested in Brighton's 22-year-old centre-back, who is on loan with Leeds (The Athletic, April 22)

Milan Skriniar - City have been warned only a "big offer" will be enough for Inter Milan to consider selling the centre-back (Daily Express, April 22)

Kalidou Koulibaly - The Napoli centre-back has informed his entourage that he is 'not convinced' by a move to PSG, even if a substantial offer is made, and is more interested heading to England, with interest from City (Le10sport, April 21)

Kluiverth Aguilar - Manchester City have agreed a £1.5m deal to sign Peru wonderkid Kluiverth Aguilar but he will not link up with the club until the summer of 2021 (The Sun, April 20)

Raul Jimenez - Ilkay Gundogan believes that Wolves striker Jimenez has all the right qualities to play for Pep Guardiola's side (ESPN, April 20)

Nelson Semedo - Manchester City have been given a boost in their pursuit of Barcelona full-back Semedo after contract talks with the Spanish club were put on hold (Daily Express, April 15)

Dayot Upamecano - Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested in signing the RB Leipzig centre-back (Sky Sports, April 14)

Lautaro Martinez - Manchester City reportedly lead the race for the £100m-rated Inter striker Martinez (Sunday Express, April 12).

Jonathan Tah - Manchester City have made the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany centre-back one of their main defensive targets ahead of next season (90min, April 11).

Houssem Aouar - Manchester City have entered the race to sign the Lyon midfielder, who could cost £60m. (Daily Mirror, April 8).

Other players recently linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium...

Lucas Martinez (Calciomercato, April 5).

(Calciomercato, April 5). Raphael Varane (Daily Star, April 4).

(Daily Star, April 4). Douglas Costa (Calcio Mercato, April 4).

(Calcio Mercato, April 4). Harry Kane (Daily Mail, April 1).

(Daily Mail, April 1). David Alaba (The Sun, March 27)

(The Sun, March 27) Ferran Torres (Corriere dello Sport, March 26)

(Corriere dello Sport, March 26) James Rodriguez (Don Balon, March 25)

(Don Balon, March 25) Malick Thiaw (Daily Mail, March 25)

(Daily Mail, March 25) Sandro Tonali (Corriere dello Sport, March 24)

The latest on players linked with a Man City exit...

Leroy Sane - The winger is moving closer to a Manchester City exit this summer and a dream move to Bayern Munich. (Daily Mirror, April 16); A deal is in place to sign for Bayern this summer, 12 months on from his failed move to the Bundesliga champions (Diario Sport, April 21)

Sergio Aguero - Argentine club Independiente are ramping up their efforts to snatch Aguero back from Manchester City this summer, according to reports in South America (Daily Mirror, April 15)

Joao Cancelo - Barcelona want to sign the Portugal defender this summer and are prepared to offer Nelson Semedo in part exchange (Daily Telegraph, April 10)

Gabriel Jesus - Juventus are keen to sign the Manchester City striker to replace Gonzalo Higuain (Calciomercato, March 25) Juventus still want to sign the striker - according to reports in Italy. The Serie A club could offer Douglas Costa to City in exchange for the forward (Calciomercato, April 3)

Other players recently linked with a move away from City...

John Stones' future at Man City could be in doubt

Angelino (Kicker, April 9)

(Kicker, April 9) David Silva (The Athletic, April 9)

(The Athletic, April 9) John Stones (Daily Star, March 28)

(Daily Star, March 28) Jayden Braaf (Daily Express, March 16)

(Daily Express, March 16) Riyad Mahrez (The Sun, March 17)

(The Sun, March 17) Yan Couto (Daily Express, March 19)

The latest Manchester City contract talk...

Pep Guardiola - City chiefs have identified six candidates that could replace Guardiola as manager at the Etihad (Daily Star, March 30)

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling - Man City will use the time without competitive football to accelerate fresh contract talks with key duo De Bruyne and Sterling (The Sun, March 16)

