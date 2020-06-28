Arthur, Miralem Pjanic complete medicals ahead of Barcelona-Juventus switch

0:55 Barcelona midfielder Arthur arrives in Turin for his medical with Juventus Barcelona midfielder Arthur arrives in Turin for his medical with Juventus

Barcelona's Arthur and Juventus' Miralem Pjanic completed medicals in Turin on Saturday as they prepare to switch clubs.

The examinations took place from 9.30am to 3.30pm Italian time, after Arthur flew in to the northern Italian city on Saturday night, following his appearance as a late sub for Barca against Celta Vigo.

The Brazil international will then fly back to Spain on Sunday and resume training with Barcelona ahead of their match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, but his £72.5m summer transfer to Juve is nearing completion.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed last week that Barca had agreed a fee with Juve to sell Arthur, with the Italian club emboldened in their attempts to persuade the player to leave.

He had insisted on multiple occasions that he wanted to stay and fight for his place after just two seasons at the Nou Camp, but the Catalan club need to sell players to reinvest in their squad this summer.

Miralem Pjanic is expected to join Barcelona for a fee in the region of £60m

Sky Sports News also revealed that Juve boss Maurizio Sarri wants to build his midfield around him in a similar way to that of Jorginho at Napoli and Chelsea.

The 23-year-old stands to earn £4.5m (€5m) per year in Turin, according to Sky Italy, which is more than he is doing at Barca, who will make money on the transfer as they get set to pay in the region of £60m for the 30-year-old Pjanic.

Arthur joined Barcelona in a £27.9m deal from Brazilian club Gremio in 2018, scoring four goals in 71 appearances since.