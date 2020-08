Premier League ins and outs: The 2020 summer transfer window moves

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2020 summer transfer window, which opened on July 27 and closes on October 5.

Arsenal

In

Willian - Chelsea, free transfer

Pablo Mari - Flamengo, undisclosed

Cedric Soares - Southampton, undisclosed

Out

Matt Smith - Swindon, loan

Konstantinos Mavropanos - Stuttgart, loan

Trae Coyle - Gillingham, loan

Jordi Osei-Tutu - Cardiff, loan

Sam Greenwood - Leeds, undisclosed

Aston Villa

In

Ben Chrisene - Exeter, undisclosed

Out

Callum O'Hare - Coventry, free

Matija Sarkic - Wolves, free

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy - Pafos, free

James Chester, released

Andre Green, released

Brighton

In

Adam Lallana - Liverpool, free transfer

Joel Veltman - Ajax, undisclosed

Zak Emmerson - Oldham, undisclosed

Jensen Weir - Wigan, undisclosed

Lars Dendoncker - Club Brugge, free

Out

Anthony Knockaert - Fulham, undisclosed

Jurgen Locadia - Cincinnati, loan

Martin Montoya - Real Betis, undisclosed

Matt Clarke - Derby, loan

Leo Ostigard - Coventry, loan

Aaron Mooy - Shanghai SIPG, undisclosed

Burnley

In

Will Norris - Wolves, undisclosed

Out

Adam Legzdins, released

Joe Hart, released

Aaron Lennon, released

Jeff Hendrick, released

Chelsea

In

Timo Werner - RB Leipzig, undisclosed

Hakim Ziyech - Ajax, £33.3m

Thiago Silva - PSG, free

Xavier Mbuyamba - Barcelona, undisclosed

Ben Chilwell - Leicester, undisclosed

Malang Sarr - Nice, free

Out

Willian - Arsenal, free transfer

Josh Grant - Bristol Rovers, free transfer

Jamie Cumming - Stevenage, loan

Nathan - Atletico MG, £2.7m

Danilo Pantic - Cukaricki, loan

Izzy Brown - Sheffield Wednesday, loan

Jamal Blackman - Rotherham, loan

Pedro - Roma, free

Crystal Palace

In

Eberechi Eze - QPR, £20m

Nathan Ferguson - West Brom, free

Out

Jason Lokilo - Doncaster, free

Stephen Henderson - released

Ryan Inniss - released

Everton

In

Niels Nkounkou - Marseille, £250,000

Out

Fraser Hornby - Reims, undisclosed

Morgan Schneiderlin - Nice, undisclosed

Leighton Baines - retired

Kieran Dowell - Norwich, undisclosed

Cuco Martina - released

Oumar Niasse - released

Maarten Stekelenburg - Ajax, free transfer

Djibril Sidibe - end of loan

Fulham

In

Antonee Robinson - Wigan, £2m

Anthony Knockaert - Fulham, undisclosed

Out

Luca de la Torre - Heracles, free transfer

Leeds

In

Jack Harrison - Man City, loan

Joe Gelhardt - Wigan, undisclosed.

Illan Meslier - Lorient, undisclosed

Helder Costa - Wolves, £16m

Charlie Allen - Linfield, undisclosed

Cody Drameh - Fulham, undisclosed

Sam Greenwood - Arsenal, undisclosed

Out

-

Leicester

In

-

Out

Calvin Bassey - Rangers, free transfer

Daniel Iversen - OH Leuven, loan

Ben Chilwell - Chelsea, undisclosed

Liverpool

In

Kostas Tsimikas - Olympiakos, £11.75m

Out

Dejan Lovren - Zenit St Petersburg, £10.9m

Adam Lallana - Brighton, free transfer

Morgan Boyes - Liverpool to Fleetwood, loan

Manchester City

In

Ferran Torres - Valencia, £20.8m

Nathan Ake - Bournemouth, £41m

Out

Leroy Sane - Bayern Munich, £54.8m

Jack Harrison - Leeds, loan

David Silva - Real Sociedad, free

Claudio Bravo, released

Manchester United

In

-

Out

Tahith Chong - Werder Bremen, loan

Angel Gomes - Lille, free transfer

Alexis Sanchez - Inter Milan, free transfer

Joel Pereira - Huddersfield, loan

Newcastle

In

Jeff Hendrick - free

Out

Jake Turner - Morecambe, loan

Tom Allan - Accrington, loan

Kell Watts - Plymouth, loan

Sheffield United

In

Wes Foderingham - Rangers, free transfer

Out

Jake Young - Forest Green, free transfer

Jake Eastwood - Kilmarnock, loan

Tyler Smith - Swindon, loan

Marcus Dewhurst - Carlisle, loan

Southampton

In

Mohammed Salisu - Real Valladolid, £10.9m

Kyle Walker-Peters - Tottenham, £12m

Out

Cedric Soares - Arsenal, undisclosed

Mohamed Elyounoussi - Celtic, loan

Tottenham

In

Joe Hart - Burnley, free

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Southampton, undisclosed

Out

Oliver Skipp - Norwich, loan

Luke Amos - QPR, undisclosed

Jan Vertonghen - Benfica, free

Victor Wanyama - Montreal Impact, free transfer

Troy Parrott - Millwall, loan

Timothy Eyoma - Lincoln, loan

West Bromwich Albion

In

Matheus Pereira - Sporting Lisbon, undisclosed

Out

Kane Wilson - Forest Green, free transfer

West Ham United

In

Tomas Soucek - Slavia Prague, £15m

Out

Albian Ajeti - Celtic, undisclosed

Anthony Scully - Lincoln, undisclosed

Jeremy Ngakia - Watford, free

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

-

Out

Elliot Watt - Bradford, undisclosed

Ryan Giles - Coventry, loan

Will Norris - Burnley, undisclosed