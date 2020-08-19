Leeds United transfer news and rumours

Ben White was on loan at Leeds last season from Brighton

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Leeds United amid their proposed takeover - and those who could leave the newly-promoted club.

Confirmed Leeds transfers

Illan Meslier - The goalkeeper has completed his permanent move to Leeds from Lorient after signing a three-year contract with the newly promoted side (July 23).

Jack Harrison - The 23-year-old has returned to Leeds on a season-long loan (August 10).

Joe Gelhardt - The 18-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year deal (August 10).

The latest players linked with a move to Leeds…

Ben White - Leeds have made a third bid for Brighton defender Ben White, believed to be £25m (Sky Sports, August 20).

Florentino Luis - Leeds are interested in Benfica's Portugal midfielder (Mail, August 16).

Harry Wilson - Liverpool have put a £20m valuation on the midfielder amid interest from Leeds (Mirror, August 11); Southampton have joined Leeds and Newcastle in the hunt to sign Liverpool forward Harry Wilson (Daily Mail, August 9); Leeds are eyeing up a £15m move for the Liverpool winger, but face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle (Sun, August 7).

Nicolae Stanciu - Leeds United have asked about Slavia Prague forward Stanciu. The 27-year-old Romania international is available for around £7m (Daily Mail, August 9).

Borna Barisic - The Croatian left-back has pledged his loyalty to Rangers and remains intent on trying to stop Celtic winning 10 titles in a row, despite interest from Leeds (Daily Record, August 8)

Said Benrahma - Leeds are among the teams looking at and are prepared to follow up their interest with an offer for the Brentford forward (Daily Telegraph, August 7).

Nicolas Gonzalez - The Premier League newcomers are planning a £20m move for Stuttgart's 22-year-old Argentina striker (Daily Mirror, August 7).

Ollie Watkins - The Brentford forward is wanted by a host to top-flight clubs, including Leeds (Sun, August 7).

Cody Drameh - Leeds are one of a number of clubs who want to sign the 19-year-old right back from Fulham this summer (August 6).

Latest contract talks

Marcelo Bielsa - Sky Sports News reporter Tim Thornton has the latest news on the Leeds manager's contract talks (August 14).

