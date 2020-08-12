Gareth Bale 'wishes he was at Tottenham', says Andros Townsend - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national and regional newspapers...

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale "wishes he was at Tottenham", claims former team-mate Andros Townsend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still trying to find the ideal partner for Harry Maguire in a bid to create a Premier League title-winning defence at Manchester United.

Tottenham and AC Milan are still £9m apart in their valuation of Serge Aurier.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Napoli are closing on the £22m signing of Gabriel Magalhaes, which will clear the way for Manchester City to move for Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly.

Ferran Torres has come to Manchester City to work with the manager he believes is the best in the world.

Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed he is "cautiously optimistic" that David Alaba will sign a contract extension with the Bundesliga champions, putting a dent in any plans that Manchester City may have to try and sign the player.

Werder Bremen chief Frank Baumann has admitted he is anxious over the club's pursuit of Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong.

Manchester United U23s manager Neil Wood insists prospective loan moves for Chong and James Garner are designed to give them the best chance possible of making it at United in the future.

Wood has strongly suggested Hannibal Mejbri will remain a part of the youth set-up next season rather than step up to the first team.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has been spotted using the facilities of Swiss outfit FC Perly-Certoux to keep up his fitness during the summer.

Everton are planning for Jonjoe Kenny to be part of Carlo Ancelotti's squad next season.

THE SUN

Arsenal are eyeing a £25m move for Ajax ace Quincy Promes.

Kyle Walker has been assured of his Manchester City future after a heart-to-heart with Pep Guardiola.

Jadon Sancho may have to force a move to Manchester United - after being left in a frustrating limbo.

Fulham are considering a move to sign Arsenal defender Calum Chambers as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Watford have told Crystal Palace they will not take a loss on £30m record signing Ismaila Sarr.

Kyle Walker has been assured of his Manchester City future after a heart-to-heart with Pep Guardiola

Aaron Ramsey's representatives have slammed Juventus exit reports as "nonsense".

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given the thumbs up for Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong to join Werder Bremen on a season-long loan.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has called Frank Lampard's first season "very successful" - despite failing to win any trophies.

DAILY MAIL

The FA have abandoned plans to use the Community Shield as a test event for the return of fans to stadiums due to uncertainty over Covid-19 outbreaks.

Southampton are poised to confirm the signing of defender Mohammed Salisu - who has been following government guidelines and in quarantine following his arrival in England from Spain.

The long-awaited report into child sex abuse in football is nearing completion.

A shocking assault of an amateur referee has led to fears a match official will end up being killed in grassroots football.

The SPFL plan to crack down on players guilty of breaching Covid-19 regulations.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are seen as the 'only possible solution' to the Philippe Coutinho transfer problem.

Arsenal are seen as 'only possible solution' to the Philippe Coutinho transfer problem

David Silva will reportedly join Lazio on a three-year deal when he leaves Manchester City after their Champions League run comes to an end.

Gareth Bale refuses to leave Real Madrid this summer and is prepared to wait up to two years for his next club match if necessary.

THE TIMES

The Premier League clubs are to receive their full prize money payout for last season after agreeing to delay any reductions caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Professional rugby players in the UK are turning to cannabis oil in increasing numbers in order to dull the pain brought on by numerous collisions and to help them sleep.

Harlequins will be without two of their summer signings from South Africa when the Gallagher Premiership resumes on Friday night because of visa delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stade Francais have cancelled all training and put their playing squad and coaching staff into isolation after 25 individuals tested positive for Covid-19.

The organisers of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have had to abort plans for the £500m athletes village, instead dividing the competitors across three separate sites using university and hotel accommodation.

Sergio Aguero is likely to join up with his Manchester City team-mates in Portugal later this week

Johanna Konta was beset by heart palpitations in her first match on the WTA tour for five months.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sergio Aguero is likely to join up with his Manchester City team-mates in Portugal later this week but his chances of featuring in the club's Champions League quarter-final against Lyon on Saturday are slim.

Premiership teams will suffer an automatic 20-0 defeat if they are unable to field a team due to an outbreak of Covid-19 among their squad.

Seven leading sports organisations are not meeting a government target for the number of women on their boards more than three years since it came into force,

British viewers will be unable to watch Diamond League athletics live on television or online this year after athletics' premier competition failed to secure a broadcasting deal.

DAILY EXPRESS

Lazio hitman Ciro Immobile has claimed he was the recipient of an enquiry from the Saudi-led consortium that were attempting to buy Newcastle before the deal fell through.

THE GUARDIAN

Atletico Madrid Women have suspended their training only 10 days before the Champions League is due to restart after five positive Covid-19 tests.

Ciro Immobile has claimed he was the recipient of an enquiry from the Saudi-led consortium that were attempting to buy Newcastle

David Silva is joining Lazio on a three-year deal after leaving Manchester City.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic boss Neil Lennon admits he's been personally wounded by the scandalous actions of Boli Bolingoli.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic star Boli Bolingoli has been fined almost £500 by cops after he broke strict quarantine rules on his return from a trip to Spain.