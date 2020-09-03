Sergio Reguilon: Manchester United monitor Real Madrid left-back - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United are monitoring Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon amid uncertainty over their full-back situation.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham's transfer plans are being held up by a struggle to offload unwanted defender Serge Aurier.

Lionel Messi could now stay at Barcelona, according to various reports in Argentina, after his father met with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has arrived in London to finalise his loan move to Arsenal.

West Ham are ready to back David Moyes after sanctioning the sale of youngster Grady Diangana to West Brom.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Lionel Messi's transfer fee to leave Barcelona could be as little as €100m (£88.8m), according to sources familiar with his extraordinary attempt to quit the Nou Camp.

Kieran Trippier and Gareth Southgate face an anxious wait over the full-back's betting charge to find out whether or not he will be available for next summer's European Championships.

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is wanted by new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, with the Spanish side preparing to test the Premier League champions' resolve to keep the midfielder.

Gareth Southgate will have no hesitation picking Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez in the same England team with all parties confident there is no lingering resentment from their international fall-out.

Kai Havertz believes his move to Chelsea is complete with sources in Germany claiming the attacking midfielder has undertaken his medical.

DAILY MAIL

The meeting between Lionel Messi's father Jorge and Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu ended without an agreement on Wednesday night and the Manchester City target will remain on strike.

Premier League clubs are set to drop the Black Lives Matters slogan from players' shirts when the delayed 2020/21 season begins next week.

Rangers and Celtic have been blocked from testing the return of fans to grounds until new coronavirus restrictions covering Glasgow are lifted.

Gareth Southgate issued a passionate rallying cry to his squad as he praised his players for emerging as England's lockdown heroes.

THE TIMES

Jordan Pickford is under increasing pressure to prove himself as England's No 1 as Gareth Southgate re-evaluates his goalkeeping options.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea could be about to re-sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

THE SUN

New Chelsea signing Timo Werner has revealed Frank Lampard wants to mount a title challenge next season.

Ministers want the Premier League to rethink its plan to screen only 220 matches live on TV next season.

Leeds were given a rude awakening just two weeks before the new season after crashing to a 3-0 defeat at Stoke.

Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and Fulham are interested in West Ham's Grady Diangana, in spite of the Hammers accepting a bid from West Brom for the forward.

DAILY MIRROR

Dean Henderson has thrown down the gauntlet in his battle with David de Gea and is convinced he will become Manchester United's No 1.

PSG have snubbed the chance to sign Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi, who looks set for the exit door.

Arsenal warmed up for the new Premier League season with a 4-3 win over QPR on Tuesday afternoon- in a game shrouded in secrecy.

DAILY RECORD

Shane Duffy sets his sight on making history at Celtic after finally completing his loan switch but Parkhead power brokers are already plotting a way to securing the centre half beyond their 10 In A Row bid.

Rangers have received no bids for Borna Barisic this summer - despite reports Leeds had an offer rejected.

Dundee United have been told they will have to pay a six-figure loan fee if they want to re-sign Pavol Safranko.

SCOTTISH SUN

Bologna are closing in on a £1.5m deal for Aaron Hickey as their reserve left-back.