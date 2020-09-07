Alphonse Areola: Fulham in talks to sign Paris St-Germain goalkeeper

Fulham are targeting PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan

Fulham are in talks to sign former Real Madrid goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan.

Areola spent last season on loan at Real Madrid as part of the deal which took Keylor Navas to the Parc des Princes but has now returned to the French club.

Fulham have competition for the French goalkeeper, who is interesting Rennes with their number one Edouard Mendy set to leave the club for Chelsea.

Following Areola's departure from the Bernabeu last month, Real said: "The club would like to thank Areola for his dedication, professionalism and exemplary conduct this season and wishes him the best of luck in this new chapter.

"Real Madrid also thanks PSG for the chance to have had Alphonse Areola as part of our squad."

Areola made nine appearances for Madrid last season with former Chelsea man Thibaut Courtois predominantly used as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

Alphonse Areola made four appearances in La Liga last season

Fulham have made two close-season acquisitions following their return to the Premier League, with Mario Lemina joining on a season-long loan and Harrison Reed signing on a permanent basis after spending last season on loan at Craven Cottage.

Mario Lemina has joined Fulham after spending last season on loan with Galatasaray

Lemina, who joined Southampton for £15.4m from Juventus in August, 2017, spent last season on loan with Turkish side Galatasaray.

Fulham have an option to make Lemina's loan move permanent if he impresses at Craven Cottage.

