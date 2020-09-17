West Brom loan for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher 'basically done', says Slaven Bilic

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher's season-long loan move to West Brom is "basically done", says Slaven Bilic.

Gallagher is poised to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, before Frank Lampard allows the England U21 international to get more game time and experience in the Premier League.

"I think with Conor it's a paperwork thing," Bilic said at a press conference on Thursday. "It's basically done but it's paperwork.

"We are delighted. I also know the player from the Championship where last season he made a huge impact, first at Charlton and then at Swansea. We were in the Championship so we know his quality."

Gallagher had appeared set to join Crystal Palace earlier this month, only for Roy Hodgson to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi instead on a season-long loan.

West Brom boss Bilic thanked Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard for allowing Gallagher to join the Baggies

Premier League rules state that a club can only take one loanee from a fellow top-flight club.

The 20-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Chelsea, scored six goals in 25 league appearances during the first half of last season at Charlton.

He was then recalled before he joined Swansea on loan and went on to help them reach the Championship play-off semi-final.

'Ivanovic brings us PL experience'

West Brom recently completed the signing of Branislav Ivanovic on a one-year contract, sealing his return to the Premier League after three years away.

The 36-year-old left Chelsea in February 2017 and has been playing in Russia with Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Ivanovic became Bilic's sixth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Cedric Kipre, David Button and Callum Robinson.

"I know that he's a very positive guy," Bilic said of Ivanovic. "He's going to first of all bring quality to us - he's a top defender.

"Secondly, which is also very important for us, especially for a team who has to find ourselves at this level, is his experience both on and off the pitch."

