Fans may be ordered not to sing, shout or drink when stadiums reopen - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Fans may be ordered not to sing, shout or drink alcohol when they are allowed to return to Premier League matches under a new Covid Code of Conduct.

Premier League clubs could reject the chance to welcome fans back into their grounds next week due to concerns over cost and the absence of a roadmap towards full capacity crowds.

England may be able to play in front of 2,000 fans scattered around the vast stands at Twickenham on December 6 - subject to Government clarification.

Birmingham City have signed former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Alen Halilovic on a free transfer.

DAILY MIRROR

Troy Deeney has blasted Arsenal over their treatment of Mesut Ozil and insisted the midfielder "hasn't done anything wrong".

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Dean Henderson he has to earn the right to dislodge Manchester United No.1 David de Gea.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly targeting Jack Grealish as Man City's next marquee signing to help spark their revival.

Concussion substitutions could be trialled in the FA Cup third round.

THE SUN

Barcelona presidential favourite Victor Font has told Manchester City to forget about signing Lionel Messi in the new year.

Real Madrid star Mariano Diaz has reportedly been offered to West Ham on a loan deal in January with an option to buy.

Arsenal have reportedly restarted talks over a new contract for young Gunner Folarin Balogun.

Manchester City are lining up a sensational move for Harry Kane, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The English Football League is considering moving its entire Tuesday programme next week to Wednesday after Boris Johnson confirmed the return of crowds from that date.

West Bromwich Albion have held talks with an American consortium over a potential £150m takeover.