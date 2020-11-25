Man City considered Romelu Lukaku move but were put off by asking price - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City reportedly considered a move for ex-Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku - but were put off by his asking price.

Liverpool will benefit from a loophole in the Premier League's Covid-19 rules which saw Mohamed Salah return just five days after a positive test.

Premier League fans can sing on their return to grounds but a coronavirus 'code of conduct' will rule out hugging.

Image: Liverpool will benefit from a loophole in the Premier League's Covid-19 rules which saw Mohamed Salah return just five days after a positive test

Liverpool will have to fork out £27m if they are to land Ajax centre-back Perr Schuurs, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Football clubs have been warned to prevent match-day tickets for the return of crowds to the Premier League ending up in the hands of the highest-paying supporters or sponsors.

Plans are being drawn up to stage crowd pilots involving tens of thousands of spectators in the new year following the decision to allow up to 4,000 to attend sporting events from next week.

Former female footballers are being urged to take part in an ongoing study investigating the link between heading and dementia amid concerns they could be more at risk of developing the neurodegenerative disease than male players.

The Rugby Football Union is to use their final Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham next month as a test event for the potential return of supporters for England's Six Nations Championship if it is given the go-ahead by the Government on Thursday.

Andy Murray has backed the idea of compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations for anyone intending to play on the pro tennis tour in 2021 - even if it means a personal dilemma for world No 1 Novak Djokovic.

DAILY MAIL

Jurgen Klopp has promised Takumi Minamino his time at Liverpool will arrive but he outlined the challenge he faces to become a regular starter.

Several clubs were hoping to exploit a potential loophole in new regulations by classifying their grounds as both indoor and outdoor arenas, which would have enabled them to admit more supporters.

Brighton are set to welcome supporters back to the Amex starting with a local derby against Southampton.

Image: Pep Guardiola says English teams are always at a disadvantage in Europe

Pep Guardiola says English teams are always at a disadvantage in Europe, but insists Manchester City can end their Champions League hoodoo.

England manager Gareth Southgate has identified Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala as the next teenager to break into his squad.

England are on course to face the USA in Washington DC or New York next summer, as the prospect of a Covid vaccine has allowed the home nations to press ahead with tour plans.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has called on four youngsters as part of his travelling party to head to Norway in the Europa League including Emile Smith Rowe, Folarin Balogun, Miguel Azeez and Ben Cottrell.

Barcelona will offer Lionel Messi a job for life to stop him signing for Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta is set to give Nicolas Pepe a chance to immediately move on from his red card at Leeds by giving him a start in the Europa League clash at Molde on Thursday.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber wants to see a "roadmap" for Premier League clubs to get back towards full stadiums.

THE TIMES

The Professional Footballers' Association is facing a potentially embarrassing rejection from key figures it has approached to join its advisory group on neurodegenerative diseases.

Image: Barcelona will offer Lionel Messi a job for life to stop him signing for Manchester City

Fans will be obliged to follow a spectators' code of conduct to attend sports events when supporters are permitted to return next week.

DAILY RECORD

Furious football chiefs are accusing the Scottish government of treating fans like 'second class citizens' as tensions grow between Hampden's sixth floor and Holyrood.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal will leave it to PSG and Borussia Dortmund to fight it out over Christian Eriksen.

THE GUARDIAN

A shortage of stewards could hamper the return of fans to stadiums as clubs race to resolve a series of issues before the relaxing of Covid restrictions next week.