Fans may be ordered not to sing, shout or drink when stadiums reopen - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Fans may be ordered not to sing, shout or drink alcohol when they are allowed to return to Premier League matches under a new Covid Code of Conduct.

Premier League clubs could reject the chance to welcome fans back into their grounds next week due to concerns over cost and the absence of a roadmap towards full capacity crowds.

England may be able to play in front of 2,000 fans scattered around the vast stands at Twickenham on December 6 - subject to Government clarification.

Birmingham City have signed former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Alen Halilovic on a free transfer.

Premier League clubs are facing pressure from within their own medical departments to pave the way for five substitutions.

THE TIMES

Manchester City have come up with a 10-year plan to maximise the potential benefits of bringing Lionel Messi to the club from Barcelona.

The Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is facing a fourth motoring charge after allegedly driving carelessly near the club's training ground last month.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The English Football League is considering moving its entire Tuesday programme next week to Wednesday after Boris Johnson confirmed the return of crowds from that date.

West Bromwich Albion have held talks with an American consortium over a potential £150m takeover.

DAILY MIRROR

Troy Deeney has blasted Arsenal over their treatment of Mesut Ozil and insisted the midfielder "hasn't done anything wrong".

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Dean Henderson he has to earn the right to dislodge Manchester United No 1 David de Gea.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly targeting Jack Grealish as Man City's next marquee signing to help spark their revival.

Concussion substitutions could be trialled in the FA Cup third round.

Only two Premier League clubs - Brighton and Southampton, which are expected to remain under Tier 1 covid restrictions after the lockdown ends on December 2 - will be allowed to let in the maximum 4,000 fans.

Manchester United's preparations for their Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir have been boosted after Paul Pogba took part in first-team training on Monday.

THE SUN

Barcelona presidential favourite Victor Font has told Manchester City to forget about signing Lionel Messi in the new year.

Real Madrid star Mariano Diaz has reportedly been offered to West Ham on a loan deal in January with an option to buy.

Arsenal target Yusuf Yazici and his club Lille want a lucrative transfer for the midfielder hailed by Mesut Ozil as "amazing", his agent claims.

Arsenal have reportedly restarted talks over a new contract for young Gunner Folarin Balogun.

Wayne Rooney admits he nearly left Manchester United for Chelsea during his time at Old Trafford.

Southampton are ready to go back in for Brandon Williams in January.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard wants Rangers to put their foot to the floor and get the better of Benfica - insisting early Europa League qualification could propel their push for Premiership glory.

Inverness Caley Thistle were at the centre of an SFA probe last night after bussing matchday stewards into the Highlands from coronavirus hotspot Glasgow.

SCOTTISH SUN

Christopher Jullien is pushing for a Celtic comeback in Prague on Thursday night.