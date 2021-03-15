Manchester United make Erling Haaland their No 1 transfer target - papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have reportedly made Erling Haaland their No 1 transfer target with new football director John Murtough seemingly already hard at work.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane admits he's at a loss to explain the nature of Eden Hazard's latest injury as the Belgian has been forced out of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Atalanta.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Fans of the big clubs outside London, including Manchester United and Manchester City, face potential shutout for the FA Cup final as a 20,000-strong crowd pilot could be predominantly restricted to local spectators.

The report into whether English football's child sexual abuse scandal was covered up has found no evidence of an institutional conspiracy or paedophile ring in the game.

For a second year in a row, 292 teams across a total of 30 women's leagues in England have had their seasons curtailed because of the pandemic.

England are considering the biggest reform of central contracts since they were introduced in 2000 with new deals in place as early as the end of the summer.

THE SUN

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga.

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has been called up by Spain - dealing a blow to Chelsea outcast Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Manchester United could save nearly £1m per week by ditching five of their stars, including David de Gea and Edinson Cavani.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be stripped of the captaincy after being dropped by hard-line Mikel Arteta.

Matteo Guendouzi has vowed to fight for his Arsenal career once his Hertha Berlin loan spell comes to an end.

Barcelona are reportedly set to reward Ousmane Dembele with a new contract after seeing the attacker finally find some form.

Manchester United are reportedly the clear favourites to snare Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic for £30m.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal will explore the option of keeping Martin Odegaard at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Southampton striker Che Adams is contemplating an international career with Scotland despite previously playing for England.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was angered by Mikel Arteta's decision to axe him from the team to face Tottenham because of his late arrival - but influential squad members support the Arsenal manager's shock call.

Chelsea risk allowing key defender Antonio Rudiger to enter the final year of his contract amid growing uncertainty over his future.

Paris Saint-Germain's squad are to receive 24-hour security at the expense of the club in wake of burglaries on the homes of Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos.

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has made a surprise visit to Monaco as he recovers from a groin injury.

Yunus Musah has committed his international future to the USA in what is a major blow for England.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as the most likely location to host the highly anticipated undisputed showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Cricket chiefs are unhappy with the Government after the sport was denied pilot events to test the return of large audiences this summer, an omission which will mean England's Test series against New Zealand will likely take place in front of meagre crowds.

THE TIMES

Jude Bellingham and Reece James are in line for a call-up to Gareth Southgate's senior England set-up, according to Aidy Boothroyd.

England are hoping that Jordan Pickford will declare himself available for their World Cup qualifiers but have placed the West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on standby.

A frustrated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Emirates Stadium without doing a warm-down with the other unused substitutes after the north London derby on Sunday.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek wants to quit Old Trafford after less than one season with the English giants.

Former Arsenal ace Stephan Lichtsteiner has started a new career as a trainee watchmaker.

DAILY RECORD

On-form Che Adams has committed his international future to Scotland.