Manchester City put Raheem Sterling contract talks on hold - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester City have put on hold negotiations with Raheem Sterling over a new £320,000-a-week deal.

Gareth Southgate's entire England squad, including senior stars Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling, face demands over their Three Lions pay from HMRC worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Chelsea starlet Armando Broja claims the decision to snub England for Albania was 'easy'.

SUNDAY MIRROR

England stars are planning to join Norway and Germany in taking a stance against Qatar's human rights record ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

David de Gea could be gone from Manchester United in a year with Dean Henderson in line to become Old Trafford's No 1, according to former United keeper Chris Turner.

Gareth Bale's Tottenham future remains unclear after his agent played down the player's comments about returning to Real Madrid this summer.

Didier Deschamps concedes Paul Pogba is "not at his best" as he looks to rediscover top form following his injury lay off.

Liverpool's transfer chief Michael Edwards will again be tasked with finding a club for Marko Grujic.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

England's squad could implement a social-media blackout during the European Championship following the abuse suffered by players this season.

UK Anti-Doping and British Cycling are facing questions from the World Anti-Doping Agency following the emergence of a sample on a rider dating from 2010, which contained traces of a banned performance-enhancing substance.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Ronald Koeman's pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum hit another bump in the road after Miralem Pjanic declared his intention to stay at Barcelona next season.

Edinson Cavani has been urged to consider leaving Manchester United this summer by a member of Uruguay's coaching staff.

THE OBSERVER

Bill Sweeney has assured England supporters that next month's review into their underwhelming Six Nations campaign and the future of Eddie Jones is far from a cosmetic exercise, because the performances left him struggling to sleep at night.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Prolific Romelu Lukaku could be up for grabs this summer as Inter Milan look to balance their books.

Arsenal fear Martin Odegaard's transfer price will rocket to £50million this summer.

SUNDAY MAIL

Brendan Rodgers believes Scott Brown could return to Parkhead in the future as Celtic manager.

Steve Clarke is ready to throw Che Adams in for his first Scotland start against Israel on Sunday night.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Olivier Ntcham is set to return to Celtic in the summer - as Marseille stall on a £4.5million deal.

Scotland's top flight footie clubs claimed up to £540,000 a month for furloughed staff, official figures reveal.