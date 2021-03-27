Manchester United open to sensational Jesse Lingard return - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are open to a sensational return for Jesse Lingard this summer - including talks over a contract extension.

AC Milan will 'do everything possible' to land Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal.

Manchester City will reportedly fight it out with Barcelona this summer for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Tottenham and Barcelona are being linked with Schalke hotshot Matthew Hoppe.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Children are being put at risk by fundamental flaws in the policing of paedophile coaches in football and other major sports, a Telegraph Sport investigation has found.

Gareth Bale's agent has said it is too early to make a decision on where the Tottenham Hotspur forward will be playing next season, days after the player said he plans to return to Real Madrid at the end of this campaign.

The English football authorities are preparing to formally limit heading across all adult training later this year as part of their strategy to tackle the national game's dementia crisis.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea will reportedly consider bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge if they fail to win the race for Erling Haaland's signature this summer.

Paul Gascoigne has been rushed to hospital during Italy's I'm a Celeb after 'dislocating' his shoulder.

Manchester United have reportedly angered Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over their pursuit of Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has launched an astonishing blast on social media, after facing criticism regarding a picture with Samir Nasri.

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are preparing to launch an £8m bid to sign Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer.

Manchester United officials have been left stunned after their plans to broadcast Saturday's first Women's Super League match at Old Trafford to the biggest audience possible hit a bureaucratic brick wall.

Manager Graham Potter faces an inquest from Brighton at the end of the season, even if he succeeds in keeping the club in the Premier League for a fourth season.

Wayne Rooney's relationship with Derby owner Mel Morris has become strained following the collapse of the proposed takeover by Sheik Khaled earlier this month.

Tottenham have launched a mole hunt, with officials seeking to identify players who may have been behind negative stories that have appeared in the media over the last few weeks.

A number of the candidates for the PFA chief executive job have privately expressed surprise that their interviews did not feature questions about the racist abuse directed at players on social media, particularly as it has been such a big issue over the past 12 months.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin is the venue most likely to be stripped of hosting rights for the European Championship when UEFA confirm their plans on April 7.

UEFA are planning for fans of both clubs to attend the Champions League final in Istanbul by selling smart tickets to supporters on their mobile phones.

The man chosen as the next PFA chief executive has been involved in an investment product aimed at players which offers no legal protection if those paying into it lose their money.

THE GUARDIAN

Jordan Henderson is an England doubt for Euro finals, says Gareth Southgate