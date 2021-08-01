Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Erling Haaland - United are hoping that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new contract will give them an edge in the race to land the Borussia Dortmund striker (Mirror, Aug 1).

Jerome Boateng - Free agent Boateng wants to sign for 'dream' club Man Utd after leaving Bayern Munich (Calciomercato, July 31)

Raphael Varane - United have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign the defender (Sky Sports, July 27); United have agreed a fee with Real Madrid for the defender (Sky Sports, July 26).

Ruben Neves - Manchester United are in the mix to sign the Portugal international from Wolves (Daily Express, July 30).

Kieran Trippier - Trippier is being patient over the prospect of a "dream" move to Manchester United, knowing it could go down to the closing days of the summer window as his potential new club need to make sales to finance a possible £30m fee (Daily Telegraph, July 30); Trippier is still hopeful of joining Manchester United before the end of the summer transfer window (Daily Express, July 27); Atletico are playing hardball with United over England defender Trippier (The Sun, July 20); The England defender is desperate for a return to the Premier League and is waiting eagerly for United to make a move (Daily Telegraph, July 15); Atletico want almost £43m for Trippier (Sky Sports, June 17).

Ruben Neves - United have a transfer deal for the Wolves star 'reasonably far down the line' (Daily Express, July 28).

Jules Kounde - United are preparing a move for Sevilla defender Kounde, in addition to their pursuit of Varane (Daily Mail, July 26).

Saul Niguez - United have already started putting plans in place to replace Paul Pogba if he leaves Old Trafford this summer with Saul at the top of a three-man list of possibilities (Mirror, Aug 1); United will open talks with Atletico about signing Saul if Pogba decides to quit Old Trafford (Daily Star, July 28); United are exploring a move for Atletico midfielder Saul (Mail, July 25).

Leon Goretzka - United are lining up Germany midfielder Goretzka amid mounting fears they will be forced to sell Paul Pogba (The Sun, July 22)

Vinicius Jr - United were offered Vinicius Jr in their negotiations with Madrid over the signing of Varane (Daily Star, July 18).

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - Italy and Napoli right-back Di Lorenzo has been linked with a move to United on the back of his Euro 2020 heroics with his country (Daily Mail, July 14); United scouts had one eye on Italy's squad at Wembley on Sunday as the club reportedly chase Di Lorenzo (Daily Star, July 12).

Eduardo Camavinga - United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old Rennes midfielder (Sky Sports, July 7).

Cristian Romero, Sven Botman and Jules Kounde - The trio are among names on United's list of potential new centre-backs as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen to compete with Man City for 2021/22 Premier League title (Sky Sports, May 12).

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

Paul Pogba - Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba can see a long term future at the club - but may not commit to a contract extension in this transfer window (Sky Sports, July 30); PSG are expected to make their interest in Pogba formal in the near future, with the United midfielder seemingly unlikely to sign a new contract at Old Trafford (Sky Sports, July 26); United are anticipating an approach from PSG for Pogba before the close of the transfer window next month (Daily Telegraph, July 24); Pogba is "increasingly unlikely" to sign a new contract extension at United amid interest from PSG (Sky Sports, July 23); Pogba has turned down a £50m contract offer presented to his agent Mino Raiola by United; Pogba could pocket £500,000-per-week at PSG if the Parisians and the Red Devils can strike a deal to take the midfielder back to France (Daily Star, July 23).

Jesse Lingard - Lingard is likely to be among players to leave Manchester United if they need to raise any significant funds to bring in further players, Kieran Trippier being their No 1 target (Daily Telegraph, July 28); Everton have joined the list of clubs keeping tabs on Lingard's situation at United (The Sun, July 21); Lingard is part of United's plans going into the new season, says Solskjaer: "He's still in my plans. I expect him at Man Utd at the start of the season" (July 18).

Andreas Pereira - Manchester United have set a £22m asking price for the midfielder (Daily Express, July 30).

Charlie McCann - Rangers have handed Charlie McCann a three-year contract to get him to quit Manchester United (Daily Record, July 30); the midfielder could be the next addition to Rangers' squad, with a permanent deal in the works for the 19-year-old Irishman (Daily Record, July 29).

Anthony Martial - The France international's Manchester United days are all but over after Jadon Sancho's move to Old Trafford was finally sealed (Daily Star, July 26).

Phil Jones - David Moyes hopes to bring the defender to West Ham on a free transfer should Manchester United decide to let him leave and get his wage off their bill (Daily Mail, July 28).

Axel Tuanzebe - Newcastle United are hoping to sign the centre-back as Steve Bruce pushes the club's hierarchy to finally make a breakthrough in the transfer market after more delays in their attempt to re-sign Joe Willock from Arsenal (Daily Telegraph, July 27).

Diogo Dalot - AC Milan plan to resume talks over a new loan deal for defender Dalot (Sky Sports, July 21); Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in a move for Portugal right-back Dalot (Daily Mail, July 19).

Facundo Pellistri - Pellistri wants to stay and fight for his place at United - despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing that he plans to loan out the 19-year-old Uruguayan winger (The Sun, July 19).

Alex Telles - United will block Jose Mourinho signing Telles for Roma on a loan deal because they want to sell the defender on a permanent deal (Daily Star, July 18); Roma are in talks to sign United left-back Alex Telles (Sky in Italy, July 14).

Brandon Williams - The 20-year-old full-back's proposed loan to Southampton could be scuppered by United's financial demands (talkSPORT, July 15).

James Garner - The United midfield ace is a target for Sheffield United (Sun, Aug 3).

Confirmed Man Utd signings

Tom Heaton - Aston Villa, free

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund, £73m

Ethan Ennis - Liverpool, free

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Tahith Chong - Birmingham, loan

Joel Pereira - contract expired

Sergio Romero - contract expired

Nathan Bishop - Mansfield, loan

Reece Devine - St Johnstone, loan

Man Utd contract news

Luke Shaw - United are to open talks over a new contract for the left back. The 26-year-old's deal runs out in 2023 and United want to reward his upturn in form which saw him star for England at Euro 2020 (Mail, Aug 1).