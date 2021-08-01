Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Transfer news, rumours and gossip from Old Trafford; summer transfer window runs from June 9 to August 31

By Sky Sports Football

Sunday 1 August 2021 10:19, UK

Erling Haaland
Image: Could Dortmund striker Erling Haaland be on his way to United?

Wrapping up the Manchester United transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Man Utd been linked with?

Erling Haaland - United are hoping that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new contract will give them an edge in the race to land the Borussia Dortmund striker (Mirror, Aug 1).

Jerome Boateng - Free agent Boateng wants to sign for 'dream' club Man Utd after leaving Bayern Munich (Calciomercato, July 31)

Raphael Varane - United have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign the defender (Sky Sports, July 27); United have agreed a fee with Real Madrid for the defender (Sky Sports, July 26).

Ruben Neves - Manchester United are in the mix to sign the Portugal international from Wolves (Daily Express, July 30).

Kieran Trippier - Trippier is being patient over the prospect of a "dream" move to Manchester United, knowing it could go down to the closing days of the summer window as his potential new club need to make sales to finance a possible £30m fee (Daily Telegraph, July 30); Trippier is still hopeful of joining Manchester United before the end of the summer transfer window (Daily Express, July 27); Atletico are playing hardball with United over England defender Trippier (The Sun, July 20); The England defender is desperate for a return to the Premier League and is waiting eagerly for United to make a move (Daily Telegraph, July 15); Atletico want almost £43m for Trippier (Sky Sports, June 17).

Paul Pogba 2:38
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides an update on Manchester United's recruitment plans, interest from Paris Saint-Germain in Paul Pogba and details of when Raphael Varane will undergo a medical

Ruben Neves - United have a transfer deal for the Wolves star 'reasonably far down the line' (Daily Express, July 28).

Jules Kounde - United are preparing a move for Sevilla defender Kounde, in addition to their pursuit of Varane (Daily Mail, July 26).

Saul Niguez - United have already started putting plans in place to replace Paul Pogba if he leaves Old Trafford this summer with Saul at the top of a three-man list of possibilities (Mirror, Aug 1); United will open talks with Atletico about signing Saul if Pogba decides to quit Old Trafford (Daily Star, July 28); United are exploring a move for Atletico midfielder Saul (Mail, July 25).

Leon Goretzka - United are lining up Germany midfielder Goretzka amid mounting fears they will be forced to sell Paul Pogba (The Sun, July 22)

Vinicius Jr - United were offered Vinicius Jr in their negotiations with Madrid over the signing of Varane (Daily Star, July 18).

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - Italy and Napoli right-back Di Lorenzo has been linked with a move to United on the back of his Euro 2020 heroics with his country (Daily Mail, July 14); United scouts had one eye on Italy's squad at Wembley on Sunday as the club reportedly chase Di Lorenzo (Daily Star, July 12).

Eduardo Camavinga - United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing the 18-year-old Rennes midfielder (Sky Sports, July 7).

Cristian Romero, Sven Botman and Jules Kounde - The trio are among names on United's list of potential new centre-backs as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen to compete with Man City for 2021/22 Premier League title (Sky Sports, May 12).

The latest players linked with a Man Utd exit

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER 1:50
Jesse Lingard, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and Facundo Pellistri are among players who could leave Manchester United this summer either on a permanent deal or on loan, says Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth

Paul Pogba - Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba can see a long term future at the club - but may not commit to a contract extension in this transfer window (Sky Sports, July 30); PSG are expected to make their interest in Pogba formal in the near future, with the United midfielder seemingly unlikely to sign a new contract at Old Trafford (Sky Sports, July 26); United are anticipating an approach from PSG for Pogba before the close of the transfer window next month (Daily Telegraph, July 24); Pogba is "increasingly unlikely" to sign a new contract extension at United amid interest from PSG (Sky Sports, July 23); Pogba has turned down a £50m contract offer presented to his agent Mino Raiola by United; Pogba could pocket £500,000-per-week at PSG if the Parisians and the Red Devils can strike a deal to take the midfielder back to France (Daily Star, July 23).

Jesse Lingard - Lingard is likely to be among players to leave Manchester United if they need to raise any significant funds to bring in further players, Kieran Trippier being their No 1 target (Daily Telegraph, July 28); Everton have joined the list of clubs keeping tabs on Lingard's situation at United (The Sun, July 21); Lingard is part of United's plans going into the new season, says Solskjaer: "He's still in my plans. I expect him at Man Utd at the start of the season" (July 18).

Andreas Pereira - Manchester United have set a £22m asking price for the midfielder (Daily Express, July 30).

Charlie McCann - Rangers have handed Charlie McCann a three-year contract to get him to quit Manchester United (Daily Record, July 30); the midfielder could be the next addition to Rangers' squad, with a permanent deal in the works for the 19-year-old Irishman (Daily Record, July 29).

Anthony Martial - The France international's Manchester United days are all but over after Jadon Sancho's move to Old Trafford was finally sealed (Daily Star, July 26).

Phil Jones - David Moyes hopes to bring the defender to West Ham on a free transfer should Manchester United decide to let him leave and get his wage off their bill (Daily Mail, July 28).

Axel Tuanzebe - Newcastle United are hoping to sign the centre-back as Steve Bruce pushes the club's hierarchy to finally make a breakthrough in the transfer market after more delays in their attempt to re-sign Joe Willock from Arsenal (Daily Telegraph, July 27).

Diogo Dalot - AC Milan plan to resume talks over a new loan deal for defender Dalot (Sky Sports, July 21); Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is interested in a move for Portugal right-back Dalot (Daily Mail, July 19).

Facundo Pellistri - Pellistri wants to stay and fight for his place at United - despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing that he plans to loan out the 19-year-old Uruguayan winger (The Sun, July 19).

Alex Telles - United will block Jose Mourinho signing Telles for Roma on a loan deal because they want to sell the defender on a permanent deal (Daily Star, July 18); Roma are in talks to sign United left-back Alex Telles (Sky in Italy, July 14).

Brandon Williams - The 20-year-old full-back's proposed loan to Southampton could be scuppered by United's financial demands (talkSPORT, July 15).

James Garner - The United midfield ace is a target for Sheffield United (Sun, Aug 3).

Confirmed Man Utd signings

Tom Heaton - Aston Villa, free

Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund, £73m

Ethan Ennis - Liverpool, free

Confirmed Man Utd departures

Tahith Chong - Birmingham, loan

Joel Pereira - contract expired

Sergio Romero - contract expired

Nathan Bishop - Mansfield, loan

Reece Devine - St Johnstone, loan

Man Utd contract news

Luke Shaw - United are to open talks over a new contract for the left back. The 26-year-old's deal runs out in 2023 and United want to reward his upturn in form which saw him star for England at Euro 2020 (Mail, Aug 1).

