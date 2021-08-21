Paper talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

David Beckham has already been in talks with Lionel Messi about the Argentinian superstar ending his career at Inter Miami.

Manchester City are still £50m short of meeting Tottenham's £150m valuation of Harry Kane.

THE SUN

Southampton are working on a move for Celtic attacking midfielder Ryan Christie - but are willing to wait until he can join on a free transfer next summer.

Crystal Palace are poised to agree a £10m deal for Will Hughes with Watford and pull of the race for Huddersfield's Lewis O'Brien, who is also wanted by Leeds.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic wants to move out Oli Burke in a clearance sale, with even record signing Rhian Brewster available if the right offer is made.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League chiefs are lobbying the government for quarantine exemptions to avoid their star players being forced to isolate in hotels and face missing key Premier League and Champions League matches following next month's World Cup qualifiers.

Burnley are rivalling Crystal Palace in the battle for midfielder Will Hughes, with the Watford star possibly available in a cut-price deal worth as little as £5m.

Tottenham are exploring a move for unsettled Barcelona teenager Ilaix Moriba but face fierce competition for his signature from the likes of RB Leipzig, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

DAILY STAR

Bernardo Silva is a target for AC Milan, with the Italians looking to sign the Manchester City playmaker in a £45m deal.

DAILY RECORD

Heerenveen's new sporting director says midfielder Joey Veerman - who has been linked with Rangers all summer - will not leave unless their asking price is met.

THE GUARDIAN

Ole Gunnar Solskjær says Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford should be spared the sort of vitriolic reception from opposition supporters that greeted David Beckham after the 1998 World Cup following their missed penalties in England's Euro 2020 final defeat.