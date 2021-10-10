Newcastle eye Ralph Rangnick as sporting director with Steve Bruce close to sack - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Steve Bruce is expected to be sacked as Newcastle United manager ahead of the club's first match under its new ownership next weekend.

Newcastle's owners have also been considering a move for Ralf Rangnick, among a number of candidates, to become the sporting director.

THE SUN

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will launch his own cryptocurrency this week.

Newcastle are planning a mass transfer raid on Manchester United with four outcasts reportedly in their sights.

Neymar has sensationally revealed the 2022 World Cup will be his last as he struggles to cope with the pressure of international football.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United and England star Luke Shaw has joined the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar by dropping his agent and entrusting his family with his affairs.

Tottenham executive director Donna-Maria Cullen has been bringing her dog to the club's training ground as they examine whether its presence improves mental health.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United have already reached a 'mutual transfer agreement' to sign Erling Haaland.

Steve Bruce is facing D-day as Newcastle boss - with the club ready to axe him - but he is due to take training on Monday.

Phil Neville has called for Major League Soccer to open investigation into the decisions going against his Inter Miami side.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has been prevented by the club from doing any media interviews as uncertainty grows over his future.