Transfer notebook: Middlesbrough continue January work with Riley McGree set to sign from Charlotte FC

Middlesbrough are closing in on the £2.5m signing of Charlotte FC midfielder Riley McGree, write Lyall Thomas, Anthony Joseph and Keith Downie.

The Australia international was in the UK and undergoing a medical with Boro on Wednesday, as head of football Kieran Scott and manager Chris Wilder continue their work to improve the club's promotion chances.

Sky Sports News reported last night that talks over a move to Celtic had broken down. Celtic are understood to have shown late interest but the player was keen on a move to the Riverside.

McGree has been tracked for some time by Scott, who joined Boro in the summer after leaving Norwich, and Wilder, who has helped the team surge up the table since taking over from Neil Warnock.

Image: Riley McGree impressed on loan at Birmingham in the first half of the campaign

McGree had been impressing in the Championship while on loan at Birmingham City during the first half of the campaign.

Boro also confirmed the loan signing of Arsenal striker Folarin Bolagun on Wednesday.

Former Man Utd target Coman signs new Bayern deal

Ex-Manchester United target Kingsley Coman has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich until 2027.

The France international winger had been looked at by United in past windows as a potential alternative to Jadon Sancho, who finally signed from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Coman's future was in serious doubt but he has now recommitted at the Allianz Arena and said: "I'm very happy because FC Bayern are one of the best clubs in the world and I know we still have a lot of opportunities and big goals here.

"I've been at the club since 2015 - it feels like a big family. Everything is perfect here. My best years as a footballer are still ahead of me, and I'm glad I'll be spending them at FC Bayern.

Image: Kingsley Coman a former Man Utd target -has recommitted his future to Bayern Munich until 2027

My biggest goal is to win the Champions League again - and this time, please, together with our fans."

Brentford's Zamburek joins Viborg FF in Denmark

Brentford's Jan Zamburek has signed for Viborg FF in Denmark on a permanent basis. He is one of a number of players the Bees are willing to part with in the January window.

The central-midfielder was a product of their B team and made 19 first-team appearances after the step up in 2019. However, he has not been involved in the Premier League campaign.

Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday that the Bees have a number of players they are willing to move out on loan including Marcus Forss, Luka Racic and Joel Valencia.

They want to sign a striker this month to provide competition for Ivan Toney - which will mean Marcus Forss is also allowed to go out on loan - as well as more options no the wings in the form of wingers or wing-backs.

