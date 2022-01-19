Jermain Defoe wanted by Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United after Rangers exit

Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United are all interested in signing striker Jermain Defoe until the end of the season.

Defoe, who is a free agent after leaving Rangers, also has coaching offers and has yet to decide if he will continue playing.

The 39-year-old has previously said he wants to finish his career playing in front of fans.

In his three years at Rangers, Defoe scored 32 goals in 74 appearances. He has 305 career club goals in 756 games.

Defoe had extended his stay at Ibrox in the summer and was added to the then Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's coaching set-up as a player-coach.

However, following the arrival of Giovanni van Bronckhorst's backroom team, Defoe was backed to play a key role on the pitch with coaches Roy Makaay, former Ajax youth expert Dave Vos, Yori Bosschaart and Arno Phillps joining Rangers.

Sporting director Ross Wilson told the club's official website: "Jermain has made a significant contribution to Rangers over the last number of seasons.

"Even in the 'twilight years' of his career, he has shown the expert movement and finishing ability that took him to the very top in his career. His contribution within the training centre was excellent, as he became a role model for his peers, showing professionalism on a daily basis."

