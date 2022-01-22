Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey attracting interest from Burnley with talks underway - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Burnley have held loan talks with Juventus about bringing midfielder Aaron Ramsey back to the Premier League until the end of the season.

Image: Aaron Ramsey is wanted by Burnley

West Ham are lining up a shock £60m move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Newcastle are leading the chase to sign James Tarkowski but will need to bid big for the defender if they want to land him in January.

SUNDAY MAIL

Watford are poised to sack Claudio Ranieri as the search begins for the Italian's replacement at Vicarage Road.

Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov has lambasted Ousmane Dembele for "tarnishing the badge" over his contract stand-off with Barcelona.

Aston Villa have begun talks with Juventus for midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Image: Christian Eriksen could be set to make a return to the Premier League

Christian Eriksen is returning to former club Ajax to train with the club's reserves in a bid to get fit ahead of a potential move, with Premier League duo Leicester and Brentford linked.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Arsenal's attempts to lure Dusan Vlahovic to the club from Fiorentina have hit a stumbling block after the striker tested positive for coronavirus.

Image: Arsenal's hopes of signing Dusan Vlahovic in January have hit a setback

Christian Eriksen will complete a fairytale return back to the Premier League in the next 72 hours with Brentford.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Arsenal's efforts to sign Arthur Melo have been hindered by the Italian side's inability to land preferred replacement Bruno Guimares.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts have flatly turned down a bid from Rangers for John Souttar.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen are weighing up a club-record bid from Bologna for full-back Calvin Ramsay.