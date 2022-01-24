Arsenal want Luka Jovic on loan if Dusan Vlahovic move fails - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal could seek a short-term loan for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic if they cannot persuade Dusan Vlahovic to join them this month.

Everton managerial target Vitor Pereira is flying to the UK today to continue advanced talks with the club.

Leeds are investigating after Newcastle fans reported a 'crush' getting into Elland Road on Saturday.

Chelsea have been ordered to expand their away dressing room following a complaint by Premier League rivals.

Newcastle are close to appointing manager Eddie Howe's nephew Andy as a chief player recruiter.

DAILY MIRROR

Everton have pulled back from the imminent appointment of Vitor Pereira, with owner Farhad Moshiri persuaded not to make another knee jerk managerial decision.

Arsenal's hopes of signing Dusan Vlahovic could be hanging on what happens with Aaron Ramsey at Juventus.

Newcastle have stepped up their pursuit of Jesse Lingard.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of River Plate striker Julian Alvarez.

Panicked Premier League players are hiring former SAS soldiers to protect their families at home while they are in action for their clubs.

Urgent meetings will take place this week amid fears over worsening fan behaviour in English football.

Former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze is set to replace Grant McCann as manager of Hull.

Newcastle want to appoint head coach Eddie Howe's nephew - Andy - into a leading recruitment position.

Young football fans are indulging in a post-Covid carnival that has seen the number of football-related arrests rocket by almost 50 per cent this season.

THE TIMES

The Saudi Arabian owners of Newcastle United have ambitions to make the club the focal point of a global sports and football portfolio.

The Premier League will hold urgent talks with police chiefs and other football authorities this week after a spate of incidents involving crowd disorder.

The Australian Open tournament director has said that Novak Djokovic is "welcome back" to Melbourne Park next year, despite regrets that the visa issues surrounding the unvaccinated Serb had overshadowed the build-up to the event.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are close to agreeing a new deal with Jon McLaughlin and also want to tie down teenage sensation Alex Lowry on an improved contract.

Celtic are hopeful Callum McGregor's facial injury may not be as bad as first feared.

Barry Ferguson has blasted Giorgos Giakoumakis after the Greek claimed his 'dangerous' Alloa players tried to boot Celtic out of the Scottish Cup.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic new boy Matt O'Riley once had his wages slashed by a fifth to join MK Dons while Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea chased him, according to Swansea boss Russell Martin.