Manchester City sign Julie Blakstad from Rosenborg on WSL Deadline Day

Manchester City have signed midfielder Julie Blakstad from Rosenborg for an undisclosed fee on Women's Super League Deadline Day.

The Norwegian international has joined City on a two-and-a-half-year deal and will wear the No 41 shirt for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old, who is a versatile talent capable of playing in multiple positions, scored 17 goals in 35 appearances for Rosenborg after joining them in 2020.

Blakstad's move to City will see her play outside of her homeland for the first time having starred for Ottestad, FL Fart and most recently Rosenborg.

She has represented Norway at Under-15, U16, U17, U19 and U23 level before being handed her debut for the senior side against Wales in October 2020.

Blakstad said in a club statement: "It's amazing to be a Manchester City player and I can't wait to get started.

"Everybody has been amazing so far, and I'm so excited to meet my team-mates. At this point in my career, it's important to take a new step to develop myself further and I believe this is the best place for me to do that.

"You only have to look at the club - the facilities, the staff and the players all have incredible dedication to achieve something big and I really want to be a part of that."

City head coach Gareth Taylor added: "We're delighted to welcome Julie to Manchester City.

"At just 20 years old, she's already proven what a talent she is for both club and country and she's a player who will fit perfectly into our squad and ethos here at City.

"We're very much looking forward to working with her over the coming years - she is an incredibly ambitious young player and we're excited to help her develop and grow here in England."

