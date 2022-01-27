WSL: Manchester United close to signing forward Signe Bruun after completing Diane Caldwell and Jade Moore

Manchester United Women are close to signing Lyon forward Signe Bruun on loan, after completing moves for Diane Caldwell and Jade Moore on Deadline Day in the WSL.

The signing of Bruun would be the biggest deal of the WSL January transfer window after the 23-year-old won the title in France at Paris-Saint Germain last season.

The Denmark international, who joined Lyon last summer, arrived in the UK on Thursday morning after a deal was agreed between the clubs.

The paperwork is still being ratified by the Football Association and FIFA ahead of the Thursday midnight deadline.

Man Utd complete Caldwell, Moore signings

Meanwhile, United have already made a signing on Deadline Day after confirming the arrival of defender Diane Caldwell on a contract until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, spent the 2021 season with North Carolina Courage in the United States, and has previous experience in Germany, Iceland, Norway and at home in Ireland.

But the Republic international said a move to United was the one she had always wanted.

"Today is one of the most special moments in my life so far," Caldwell said.

"As a lifelong United fan, it's a dream to sign for the club and it's a big moment for me and my family.

"I'm so grateful to be here and will wear the badge with so much pride."

Image: Northern Ireland defender Diane Caldwell is a lifelong United fan

United boss Marc Skinner will hope Caldwell's experience can count in the Women's Super League title race, with his side two points behind leaders Arsenal having played a game more.

"Diane joins us as an experienced international defender who will really add to our back line during this second half of the season," Skinner said.

"She has great composure and versality, and I have no doubt that she will be a fantastic asset to the team during her time here."

Also on Deadline Day, the club confirmed the signing of Jade Moore from Orlando Pride on an 18-month deal.

The 31-year-old midfielder joins having recently spent time with Orlando Pride and Atlético Madrid, after various spells in the WSL throughout her career.

Moore currently has 50 international caps, having made her debut for the senior England team in 2012.

The Football Association and Professional Footballers' Association have agreed a change to contracts that will see players in the English women's game guaranteed maternity and long-term sickness cover.

The recently-reached agreement will mean cover for players at the 24 clubs across the Women's Super League and Championship.

Maternity cover has been something previously at the discretion of clubs.

