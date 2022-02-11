Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Man Utd this summer - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo is planning showdown talks with his agent about his Manchester United future and could leave the club this summer.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are braced for bids for Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer and are unlikely to stand in the goalkeeper's way if they receive a suitable offer.

THE SUN

Kurt Zouma faces being prosecuted within days as RSPCA inspectors handle their probe "at an incredible pace".

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly on red alert after Leicester slashed their asking price for Youri Tielemans.

AC Milan are favourites to land Lille star Sven Botman in the summer, reports suggest.

Arsenal will hold talks with Bukayo Saka over a new contract.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jesse Marsch, Ernesto Valverde and Carlos Corberán will be among the candidates at Leeds United should there be a managerial change this summer.

Middlesbrough have increased security and taken action to protect chairman Steve Gibson before Saturday's match with crisis club Derby.

DAILY EXPRESS

Real Madrid's stubborn pursuit of Kylian Mbappe may have played a part in Arsenal missing out on a deal for ex-Fiorentina hotshot Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

Barcelona have reportedly handed Aston Villa a boost in their pursuit of a permanent transfer for midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Juventus could sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as a direct replacement for Matthijs de Ligt this summer, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham secured the biggest bargain of the transfer window in signing Rodrigo Bentancur for an up-front fee of £16m from Juventus, half what he was worth, analysts have calculated.

Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman has had his application to change his nationality to represent Nigeria instead of England approved by FIFA, it was confirmed on Thursday.

Crystal Palace defender Nathan Ferguson could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering another injury setback, according to reports.

Barcelona are winning the race to sign highly-rated midfielder Franck Kessie this summer.

Jorginho has warned his Chelsea team-mates that Palmeiras will be desperate to claim a European scalp when they meet in Saturday's Club World Cup final.

Manchester United have announced Tezos as their new training kit sponsor in a multi-year deal.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took time out of his holiday to ensure the club completed the signing of Luis Diaz last month.

Roma are said to be happy to stick by Jose Mourinho for now despite his growing anger at some of his squad.

Aston Villa could reportedly end up signing Philippe Coutinho for less than the £33m fee they agreed last month.

DAILY RECORD

Former Dutch national team boss Dwight Lodeweges has revealed he could have joined Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Rangers.

Former Rangers midfielder Juninho Bacuna has revealed his Ibrox prospects withered after the arrival of Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager.

SCOTTISH SUN

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has pledged to help Borna Barisic rediscover his confidence in the wake of his Old Firm horror show.

Nicola Sturgeon says an independent regulator within Scottish football "merits further consideration".

THE TIMES

Yorkshire's hosting of England matches will be reinstated on Friday under certain conditions including that the club's members do not block reforms brought in following the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.