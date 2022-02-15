Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma if he leaves Man Utd - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers...

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future remains uncertain - with top European trio Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Roma circling if he quits Old Trafford.

Manchester City are looking to keep skipper Fernandinho at the Etihad next season.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the latest top clubs to keep tabs on Southampton wonderkid Armando Broja.

Fuming Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al Khelaifi admits the French giants have 'almost no relationship' with Real Madrid after their Kylian Mbappe pursuit.

John Terry and Cesc Fabregas have blasted Neil Warnock for claiming Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is 'not a great defender'.

Youri Tielemans has been warned about leaving Leicester City for Manchester United by Old Trafford flop Kleberson.

Djed Spence is in line for an England Under-21 call-up following his sensational displays on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City are in talks over a £5.4m deal for Atletico Mineiro winger Savio.

Police in Las Vegas investigating soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for a 2009 rape allegation requested a warrant to arrest him, but the local district attorney declined to pursue the case, according to newly uncovered documents.

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has admitted he finds it 'hard to truly relate' to the club's fan base, admitting their level of support is 'way deeper' than fandom in the United States.

Sergio Aguero has revealed he doesn't think he will ever be able to sprint again and is now afraid his heart 'doesn't work properly' after he was forced to retire from football.

Furious Sunderland supporters feel they have been misled after chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus revealed the club's former owners still hold a majority share.

Footballer Emiliano Sala was 'deeply unconscious' and close to death after inhaling catastrophic levels of carbon monoxide which seeped from the exhaust pipe and into the cabin of the aircraft in which he crashed, his inquest has heard.

The FA wants to be the home of a new, 'independent' regulator for football, which could oversee the sharing of wealth and the financial management of clubs within the sport.

Kylian Mbappe is 'unstoppable' and is the best player in Europe, believes Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

West Ham are in talks with captain Mark Noble about taking up a football executive role at the end of the season.

Amanda Staveley, the financier who helped broker the takeover of Newcastle United Football Club has hit back in a bitter legal battle with billionaire Mike Ashley.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has insisted he has not decided where he will play next season.

Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate received a rousing reception and guard of honour from his team-mates after returning to training following a triumphant AFCON campaign.

West Ham United are reportedly ready to offer star forward Jarrod Bowen a new contract this summer, in a bid to fend off interest from Liverpool.

Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi hired security guards to protect himself from attack by a potential Lewis Hamilton fanatic.

Tiger Roll will again miss out on a chance to win a third Grand National and emulate the great Red Rum after he was ruled out of the £1m race.

The Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering an ankle injury which is likely to keep him out of the Carabao Cup final.

Fans' leaders have said they are "appalled" by Uefa's decision to announce a sponsorship deal with the cryptocurrency-based platform Socios.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has thrown down the gauntlet to Manchester City by highlighting the failure of Pep Guardiola's team to win the Champions League.

Aberdeen's opening approach for Jim Goodwin has been knocked back by St Mirren as they begin their pursuit of a successor to Stephen Glass.

England women will play a Test match against South Africa this summer in a bid to include more red-ball cricket within the women's calendar.

The teenage Russian figure skater at the centre of a doping scandal had taken two legal heart-boosting drugs as well as testing positive for a banned substance, it has emerged.

Dean Henderson has revealed his family has been impacted after he was falsely accused on social media of being the Premier League player arrested over an attack on his girlfriend.

Williams have announced that they are dropping their iconic Senna 'S' logo, which has featured on the nosecone of every Williams challenger since the death of Ayrton Senna 28 years ago. The team said they wanted to "move on", and did not want their drivers to be constantly reminded of the tragedy.

Wimbledon is set to allow Novak Djokovic to defend his title despite his refusal to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Harry Kane is reportedly open to reuniting with Mauricio Pochettino amid reports that the Paris Saint-Germain manager would target him if he becomes Manchester United boss.

An international arrest warrant has been issued by a Milan prosecutor for former Real Madrid and Manchester City star Robinho after he was sentenced to nine years in prison for rape.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was aghast to discover Manchester United refused to scout players from European rivals after taking the reins from Jose Mourinho, according to reports.

Chelsea have reportedly moved swiftly in response to Manchester United's 'very strong' transfer bid for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as uncertainty grows over his future at the Nou Camp.

Jonjo Shelvey is convinced he has a key role to play in Newcastle's bid to become a major force.

Aston Villa are ready to launch a summer bid for Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Christopher Nkunku as Nicolas Pepe's future remains unclear.

Porto defender Pepe faces a ban of two years from football amid accusations that he hid a bullet during Friday night's crunch Portuguese league clash against Sporting Lisbon.​​​

Sam Allardyce has revealed that he has rejected three mega-money payday offers from the Chinese Super League but admits the door is not closed on a return to management.

Jonathan Woodgate wants the Bradford City job following the sacking of Derek Adams.

St Mirren's £250,000 price-tag on Jim Goodwin won't be a barrier for Aberdeen as they made their move to appoint a new boss.

Bodo/Glimt star Runar Espejord admits the Norwegians are coming out of cold storage but the frontman insists there will be no excuses for not handling the heat at Parkhead.