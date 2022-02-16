Man Utd's plans to appoint Mauricio Pochettino in doubt with Real Madrid interested - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...
THE INDEPENDENT
Manchester United's plans to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager could be thrown into chaos with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez furious about their Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain and unhappy with Carlo Ancelotti's approach.
THE SUN
Newcastle United are lining up a £45m summer bid for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.
Trending
- Papers: Man Utd's Poch plans in doubt with Real Madrid keen
- Was Khan hiding something from Brook?
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- CL hits and misses: City's statement, Liverpool's improved depth
- Brook hits out at Khan: He made a big mistake
- What does future hold for 'undecided' Mbappe?
- F1 giants to launch new cars live on Sky as Hamilton returns
- Klopp: Inter tie only at half-time | Jota injury worry
- Rory: Top players shunning Super League | Scott in talks with SLG
- Papers: PSG, Bayern, Roma target Ronaldo
RB Leipzig have reportedly set their price at £46m for Manchester United target Christopher Nkunku but PSG are also determined to sign him in the summer.
Chelsea are ready to go all-out to land their top defensive target Jules Kounde from Sevilla in the summer.
Mauricio Pochettino had to see a doctor after believing he had broken his nose during celebrations of PSG's win over Real Madrid on Tuesday.
William Gallas is unsure Arsenal have the budget or pulling power to secure a strong replacement for either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette.
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
- CL hits and misses: City's statement, Liverpool's improved depth
- EL & ECL return: Barca vs Napoli, Rangers, Celtic, Leicester in play-offs
- Premier League top-four race: Fourth place up for grabs?
Arsenal's wage bill more than halved over the last year with the departures of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the chief contributors.
Ralf Rangnick has told Brandon Williams his future lies at Manchester United once his loan spell with Norwich City comes to an end.
Manchester City have demanded Chilean side Santiago City change their badge because of stark similarities with their own branding.
Newcastle director Amanda Staveley has claimed the club has not received any sponsorship payments from Mike Ashley's Sports Direct in three years.
DAILY MAIL
Arsenal are leading the race to sign AC Milan striker Rafael Leao, who is also being linked with Premier League rivals Wolves and Everton.
Chelsea players missed out on bonuses for the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup after failing to negotiate additional rewards for either competition at the start of the season.
Marcus Rashford has slammed reports in Germany as "made up" that Cristiano Ronaldo has fractured the Manchester United dressing room.
Newcastle United are hoping to make a third raid on Brighton by securing the services of their Academy chief John Morling.
DAILY MIRROR
Roma are facing an investigation after consultant Gianpaolo Calvarese, himself a former referee, illegally confronted official Rosario Abisso after a controversial clash with Genoa earlier this month.
Former Cardiff City player Ibrahim Meite has been found guilty at Kingston Crown Court of stabbing a man in the back in September 2019 and will face sentencing at a later date.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is willing "to become unemployed" and wait until the end of the season before deciding on his future, which could be at another Premier League club.
Arsenal are set to spend significant money on the Emirates Stadium this summer to avoid any potential issues with their nearly 16-year-old home stadium.
Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown wonders whether as many as seven more Championship clubs could be heading towards Financial Fair Play breaches.
DAILY STAR
Darts world champion Gerwyn Price is planning to make his professional boxing debut on a card in Wales in April but needs to lose 10kg first.
THE TIMES
South Africa are interested in joining the Six Nations from 2025 as the financial cost of the Covid-19 pandemic has made the competition's riches more alluring.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
Mark McGhee is among the front-runners to take over from James McPake as Dundee manager.
THE SCOTSMAN
Dundee United have opened talks with midfielder Ian Harkes and goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist - a possible target for Rangers and Celtic - over new contracts.