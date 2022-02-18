Barcelona preparing Erling Haaland package - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Barcelona are putting together an "extensive package" laden with incentives to try and tempt Erling Haaland to join them at the end of the season.

Image: Could Barcelona win the race to for Erling Haaland's signature?

Manchester United's hopes of a windfall from Andreas Pereira's move to Flamengo could be over as the Brazilian club are unhappy with the midfielder's recent form.

THE SUN

France's president Emmanuel Macron is reported to be lobbying for Kylian Mbappe to stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this summer when his contract expires.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is facing a driving ban after being caught using his phone while at the wheel of his £150,000 Mercedes-AMG.

Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles believes he can become the next Jamie Vardy and go from non-league football to the Premier League.

THE TIMES

Image: Is Cesar Azpilicueta's time at Chelsea nearing an end?

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is seriously considering a return to Spain in the summer with Barcelona interested in making him a high-profile free agent signing.

DAILY MAIL

Michail Antonio firmly believes West Ham team-mate Jarrod Bowen should be in Gareth Southgate's next England squad.

Former Aston Villa and Leeds United defender Brendon Ormsby, who suffered a stroke in 2013 which left him unable to speak, has been told he is probably suffering with brain condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

DAILY STAR

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen on signing Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney for Real Madrid in the summer.

Image: Is Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney on his way to Real Madrid?

Incoming Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner says he has not signed for the club to act as back-up and plans to fight Aaron Ramsdale tooth and nail for the No 1 shirt.

DAILY EXPRESS

Newcastle United sent a scout to watch Porto take on Lazio on Thursday with Nigeria left-back Zaidu Sanusi said to be the main player they were interested in taking a close look at.

Steve Bruce wanted to bring veteran midfielder Mohamed Diame to West Brom but was unable to secure a deal for the free agent because of the complications of post-Brexit international transfers.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Image: Are Antonio Conte's overseas interviews causing unrest at Tottenham?

Tottenham have asked head coach Antonio Conte to stop speaking to the Italian media over the fallout from his interview with Sky Italy earlier this week.

Yorkshire's cricket rebuild is descending into civil war with chairman Lord Patel facing claims his deal to get international cricket back has reduced the club to an "ECB franchise".

Phil Mickelson has been dubbed "egotistical" over his comments about golf's Saudi breakaway tour and is receiving backlash for them from locker room colleagues.

DAILY RECORD

St Mirren are looking at Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown as their main target to replace Pittodrie-bound Jim Goodwin.