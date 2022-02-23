Romelu Lukaku not making any snap decisions over his Chelsea future - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national and international newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Romelu Lukaku is not making any snap decisions over his long-term future at Chelsea following his latest setback since returning to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will reportedly be allowed to wear the Club World Cup badge on their shirts for the rest of the season after the Premier League accepted their request.

Image: Edinson Cavani is reportedly attracting interest from Rio-based Botafogo

Manchester United 'remain confident they can attract their top targets' this summer even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is open to listening to offers from Botafogo next summer, according to reports.

Inter Milan are among several European sides said to be monitoring Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

Image: Inter Milan are one of the teams reportedly interested in Gabriel Jesus

Gonzalo Higuain has revealed he is keen for his former Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi to one day join him in Major League Soccer.

Joe Root insists Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad do still have England futures

Andy Murray has slammed Alexander Zverev's behaviour which saw the German thrown out of the Mexican Open, labelling it 'dangerous' and 'reckless.'

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham missed out on the signing of Marco Asensio eight years ago because the club were too slow to act in the transfer market, according to a former member of staff.

Former referee Mark Halsey has claimed Liverpool fans sent him death threats after he sent off one of their players in a Premier League meeting with Manchester United.

THE SUN

Neymar has been brutally snubbed by MLS chief Don Garber after revealing his interest to play in the US.

Steaua Bucharest have sensationally banned their vaccinated players - because their anti-vax owner claims the Covid jab weakens them.

British boxing fans could be taken down 'memory lane' with Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn fighting at the scene of their dads' legendary rematch

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England head coach Eddie Jones is set to unleash centre Manu Tuilagi from the start against Wales while scrum-half Ben Youngs is in line for a recall for his record-breaking 115th cap.

Operators of the London Stadium have opened the door to potentially staging the 2022 Champions League final exactly 10 years on from hosting the 2012 Olympics Games.

Sale Sharks are set to lose South African World Cup-winning scrum-half Faf de Klerk who is on the verge of signing for Japanese club NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes.