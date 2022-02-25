Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus to relaunch European Super League this week - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national and international newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The three remaining European Super League (ESL) rebels, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, will relaunch their doomed project this week with the promise to scrap the original proposal to make certain clubs permanent members, in what is shaping up to another direct attack on Uefa's pre-eminence in European football.

Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov have been told to condemn Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine if they want to avoid repeated calls for sanctions in parliament.

Marcelo Bielsa is adamant he will not walk away from Leeds mid-season but admits his players' faith in him has been eroded during their slump in form.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Liverpool's win against Leeds in the Premier League.

DAILY MAIL

UEFA are set to terminate their controversial £66m sponsorship deal with Russian state energy company Gazprom.

Brighton academy manager John Morling has been sacked after a complaint was made to the Football Association over an alleged Covid breach.

DAILY MIRROR

Interested parties are reportedly on "high alert" over the possible sale of Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino is the apparent front-runner to take the permanent manager's position at Manchester United but there is now rival interest from Real Madrid.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill reports from Paris on Mauricio Pochettino's future amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Vasyl Kravets, a defender with Spanish second-tier Sporting Gijon, has claimed he is willing to put his career on hold to go to war for Ukraine against Russia.

THE SUN

Premier League stars are at greater risk of dementia from heading the ball than footballers in the past, experts fear.

Kepa Arrizabalaga believes he should face Liverpool on Sunday to make up for the heartbreak of being ditched for the Club World Cup final.

Fabrice Muamba believes Christian Eriksen will need to keep his emotions in check as he prepares to make his stunning return in the middle of a relegation scrap.

Jack Wilshere eventually came off the bench to try and light up Danish football - but not before a 10-minute floodlight failure threatened to wipe out his long-awaited comeback.